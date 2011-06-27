2019 FIAT 500X Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
500X SUV
Pop 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$36,397*
Total Cash Price
$24,378
Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$35,683*
Total Cash Price
$23,900
Trekking Plus 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$48,886*
Total Cash Price
$32,743
Urbana Edition 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$50,313*
Total Cash Price
$33,699
Blue Sky Edition 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$49,243*
Total Cash Price
$32,982
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 500X SUV Pop 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$788
|$816
|$845
|$874
|$4,085
|Maintenance
|$74
|$295
|$560
|$1,805
|$1,088
|$3,823
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$487
|$748
|$1,234
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,205
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,372
|Financing
|$1,311
|$1,055
|$780
|$489
|$176
|$3,811
|Depreciation
|$5,728
|$1,856
|$1,756
|$2,061
|$1,951
|$13,354
|Fuel
|$1,642
|$1,691
|$1,742
|$1,794
|$1,848
|$8,718
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,722
|$5,727
|$5,697
|$7,523
|$6,728
|$36,397
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 500X SUV Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$747
|$773
|$800
|$828
|$857
|$4,005
|Maintenance
|$73
|$289
|$549
|$1,770
|$1,067
|$3,748
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$477
|$733
|$1,210
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,181
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,345
|Financing
|$1,285
|$1,034
|$765
|$479
|$173
|$3,736
|Depreciation
|$5,616
|$1,820
|$1,722
|$2,021
|$1,913
|$13,092
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,512
|$5,615
|$5,585
|$7,375
|$6,596
|$35,683
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 500X SUV Trekking Plus 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,023
|$1,059
|$1,096
|$1,134
|$1,174
|$5,487
|Maintenance
|$100
|$396
|$752
|$2,425
|$1,462
|$5,135
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$653
|$1,004
|$1,658
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,618
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,843
|Financing
|$1,760
|$1,417
|$1,048
|$656
|$237
|$5,118
|Depreciation
|$7,694
|$2,493
|$2,359
|$2,769
|$2,621
|$17,936
|Fuel
|$2,206
|$2,271
|$2,340
|$2,410
|$2,482
|$11,709
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,401
|$7,693
|$7,651
|$10,104
|$9,037
|$48,886
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 500X SUV Urbana Edition 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,053
|$1,090
|$1,128
|$1,167
|$1,208
|$5,647
|Maintenance
|$103
|$407
|$774
|$2,496
|$1,504
|$5,285
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$673
|$1,034
|$1,706
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,665
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,896
|Financing
|$1,812
|$1,458
|$1,079
|$675
|$244
|$5,268
|Depreciation
|$7,919
|$2,566
|$2,428
|$2,850
|$2,697
|$18,460
|Fuel
|$2,270
|$2,338
|$2,408
|$2,480
|$2,555
|$12,051
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,822
|$7,917
|$7,875
|$10,399
|$9,300
|$50,313
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 500X SUV Blue Sky Edition 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,031
|$1,067
|$1,104
|$1,143
|$1,183
|$5,527
|Maintenance
|$101
|$399
|$758
|$2,443
|$1,472
|$5,172
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$658
|$1,012
|$1,670
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,630
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,856
|Financing
|$1,773
|$1,427
|$1,056
|$661
|$239
|$5,156
|Depreciation
|$7,750
|$2,512
|$2,376
|$2,789
|$2,640
|$18,067
|Fuel
|$2,222
|$2,288
|$2,357
|$2,427
|$2,501
|$11,795
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,507
|$7,749
|$7,707
|$10,178
|$9,102
|$49,243
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 500X
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 FIAT 500X in Virginia is:not available
Legal
