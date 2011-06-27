Used 2014 FIAT 500 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
500 Convertible
C Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$34,997*
Total Cash Price
$8,967
C Pop 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$26,567*
Total Cash Price
$6,807
GQ Edition 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$37,040*
Total Cash Price
$9,490
C Lounge 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$25,545*
Total Cash Price
$6,545
500 Hatchback
Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$26,056*
Total Cash Price
$6,676
Turbo 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$36,018*
Total Cash Price
$9,228
Lounge 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$35,252*
Total Cash Price
$9,032
Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$25,545*
Total Cash Price
$6,545
Sport 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$28,866*
Total Cash Price
$7,396
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 500 Convertible C Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$936
|$963
|$993
|$1,022
|$1,054
|$4,968
|Maintenance
|$3,228
|$311
|$2,703
|$790
|$1,900
|$8,932
|Repairs
|$721
|$769
|$832
|$893
|$963
|$4,177
|Taxes & Fees
|$532
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$756
|Financing
|$482
|$388
|$288
|$179
|$64
|$1,402
|Depreciation
|$2,748
|$912
|$803
|$712
|$638
|$5,814
|Fuel
|$1,685
|$1,736
|$1,788
|$1,841
|$1,897
|$8,947
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,331
|$5,135
|$7,462
|$5,495
|$6,573
|$34,997
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 500 Convertible C Pop 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$710
|$731
|$754
|$776
|$800
|$3,771
|Maintenance
|$2,450
|$236
|$2,052
|$600
|$1,442
|$6,781
|Repairs
|$547
|$583
|$631
|$678
|$731
|$3,171
|Taxes & Fees
|$404
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$574
|Financing
|$366
|$294
|$218
|$136
|$49
|$1,064
|Depreciation
|$2,086
|$693
|$609
|$541
|$485
|$4,414
|Fuel
|$1,279
|$1,318
|$1,357
|$1,398
|$1,440
|$6,792
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,843
|$3,898
|$5,665
|$4,171
|$4,990
|$26,567
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 500 Convertible GQ Edition 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$990
|$1,019
|$1,051
|$1,082
|$1,115
|$5,258
|Maintenance
|$3,416
|$329
|$2,861
|$837
|$2,011
|$9,454
|Repairs
|$763
|$813
|$880
|$945
|$1,019
|$4,421
|Taxes & Fees
|$563
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$800
|Financing
|$510
|$410
|$305
|$190
|$68
|$1,483
|Depreciation
|$2,909
|$966
|$850
|$754
|$676
|$6,154
|Fuel
|$1,784
|$1,837
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$9,470
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,934
|$5,435
|$7,898
|$5,816
|$6,957
|$37,040
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 500 Convertible C Lounge 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$683
|$703
|$725
|$746
|$769
|$3,626
|Maintenance
|$2,356
|$227
|$1,973
|$577
|$1,387
|$6,520
|Repairs
|$526
|$561
|$607
|$652
|$703
|$3,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$388
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$552
|Financing
|$352
|$283
|$210
|$131
|$47
|$1,023
|Depreciation
|$2,006
|$666
|$586
|$520
|$466
|$4,244
|Fuel
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$1,344
|$1,385
|$6,531
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,541
|$3,748
|$5,447
|$4,011
|$4,798
|$25,545
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 500 Hatchback Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$697
|$717
|$740
|$761
|$784
|$3,699
|Maintenance
|$2,403
|$232
|$2,012
|$589
|$1,415
|$6,650
|Repairs
|$537
|$572
|$619
|$665
|$717
|$3,110
|Taxes & Fees
|$396
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$563
|Financing
|$359
|$289
|$214
|$134
|$48
|$1,043
|Depreciation
|$2,046
|$679
|$598
|$530
|$475
|$4,329
|Fuel
|$1,255
|$1,292
|$1,331
|$1,371
|$1,413
|$6,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,692
|$3,823
|$5,556
|$4,091
|$4,894
|$26,056
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 500 Hatchback Turbo 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$963
|$991
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$1,084
|$5,113
|Maintenance
|$3,322
|$320
|$2,782
|$814
|$1,956
|$9,193
|Repairs
|$742
|$791
|$856
|$919
|$991
|$4,299
|Taxes & Fees
|$547
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$778
|Financing
|$496
|$399
|$296
|$185
|$66
|$1,442
|Depreciation
|$2,828
|$939
|$826
|$733
|$657
|$5,984
|Fuel
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,840
|$1,895
|$1,953
|$9,209
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,633
|$5,285
|$7,680
|$5,656
|$6,765
|$36,018
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 500 Hatchback Lounge 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$943
|$970
|$1,000
|$1,029
|$1,061
|$5,004
|Maintenance
|$3,251
|$313
|$2,723
|$796
|$1,914
|$8,998
|Repairs
|$726
|$774
|$838
|$900
|$970
|$4,208
|Taxes & Fees
|$535
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$762
|Financing
|$486
|$391
|$290
|$181
|$65
|$1,412
|Depreciation
|$2,768
|$919
|$809
|$718
|$643
|$5,857
|Fuel
|$1,697
|$1,748
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$9,013
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,407
|$5,172
|$7,517
|$5,535
|$6,621
|$35,252
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 500 Hatchback Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$683
|$703
|$725
|$746
|$769
|$3,626
|Maintenance
|$2,356
|$227
|$1,973
|$577
|$1,387
|$6,520
|Repairs
|$526
|$561
|$607
|$652
|$703
|$3,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$388
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$552
|Financing
|$352
|$283
|$210
|$131
|$47
|$1,023
|Depreciation
|$2,006
|$666
|$586
|$520
|$466
|$4,244
|Fuel
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$1,344
|$1,385
|$6,531
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,541
|$3,748
|$5,447
|$4,011
|$4,798
|$25,545
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 500 Hatchback Sport 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$772
|$794
|$819
|$843
|$869
|$4,097
|Maintenance
|$2,662
|$257
|$2,229
|$652
|$1,567
|$7,368
|Repairs
|$594
|$634
|$686
|$737
|$794
|$3,445
|Taxes & Fees
|$438
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$624
|Financing
|$398
|$320
|$237
|$148
|$53
|$1,156
|Depreciation
|$2,267
|$753
|$662
|$588
|$527
|$4,796
|Fuel
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$1,475
|$1,519
|$1,565
|$7,380
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,521
|$4,235
|$6,155
|$4,532
|$5,422
|$28,866
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 500
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 FIAT 500 in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2014 FIAT 500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019