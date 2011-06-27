Used 2006 Ferrari F430 Consumer Reviews

2006 F430 ferrarifan , 02/14/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I am more than satisfied with the 2006 F430. Although I loved the Modena 360 I used to have, the F430 is much better than the 360 in many ways. It is far smoother and faster. Its design is more aggressive and modern, although one could argue that the 360 had more artistic lines. They are both beautiful, but different. The interior is covered with the finest leather you will see in any car with beautiful stitchings. Its instrumentation is functional and elegant. The HiFi version is terrific with clean sound and base. Its handling, speed, agility, and feel are second to none. It is one of the most beautiful cars ever created with its presence noticed on any road with admirers everywhere. Report Abuse

Incredible Car PERRIE , 06/15/2006 6 of 8 people found this review helpful I love my new F430 spider. It is an incredible improvement from my 2003 F360. It's much more luxurious, has a better ride, acceleration etc. The biggest difference is how smooth the shifting has become and the ride quality. It looks fantastic and has the best interior I have seen on a sports car. While I certainly wouldn't drive it everyday I find I am using it much more than the F360. I can't wait to take it out whenever I have time. My wife's biggest complaint is that everyone looks at the car. It is expensive but worth every penny.

WOW! F.SALA , 10/22/2006 5 of 7 people found this review helpful I love my F430 Spider. It is by far the best Ferrari I've ever driven and owned. It is as smooth as a luxury car and handles like it's on railroad tracks. When you drive this car at full pedal to the metal the sound is out of this world. The best feature: no more timing belt and valve ajustments services. I'm going for another ride, caio!

F430 Spider F1 Ernesto , 10/22/2006 6 of 20 people found this review helpful After I had experienced the Ferrari Testarossa in 1999 I also purchased the Maserati Spider 2002 as a companion. Then one day I noticed the F430 in the lot at the dealer while picking up the Maserati after service. I fell in love with this new Ferrari car. I had to go and purchased it the following week and I have no regrets since. It is a blast of fun, expecially when driving thru a tunnel, the experience and feeling is the same as if I was driving a Formula One. The shifting of gears is so quick and the engine responds immediately, the noise is phenomenal. The acceleration is exhilarating. This is the best car in my stable.