  1. Home
  2. Ferrari
  3. Ferrari 599
  4. Used 2010 Ferrari 599
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2010 Ferrari 599 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Blazing V12 acceleration
  • track-ready handling
  • sumptuous interior
  • daily-driver ride comfort
  • getting to say you own a 599.
  • Dizzying price
  • disappointing steering feel
  • antiquated infotainment electronics.
Other years
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Ferrari 599 for Sale
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price Estimate
$85,939 - $130,329
Used 599 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its free-revving V12 and racecar-like cornering capability, the 2010 Ferrari 599 GTB can match the world's best exotics for performance. Yet it also boasts a luxurious cabin and a reasonably supple ride.

Vehicle overview

Lusting after the 2010 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano? Join the club. With the 599, you get a V12 sourced from the legendary Enzo, supercar handling that belies the car's size, and styling that'll have the paparazzi abandoning their Kardashian stakeouts. Oh, and it's not only a Ferrari; it's the most expensive Ferrari.

That 612-horsepower V12 takes the 599 to 60 mph in about 3.5 seconds before carrying on to a top speed of 205 mph. While it's doing all that, the V12 is blaring its way to an 8,400 rpm redline with that intoxicating mechanical scream that has become a Ferrari trademark. So it's indeed tremendously fast and sounds incredible -- again, no surprise there.

Handling is superb, especially given the 599's 2-ton weight. Credit for this impressive talent goes to the sophisticated suspension with its active dampers that firm up in milliseconds in response to aggressive cornering, yet ease off for relaxed interstate cruising. Of course, such performance is a bit surprising, as Ferraris have seldom been considered comfortable enough for a good road trip (that's what an Aston Martin is for).

If you want to nitpick, the steering effort is lighter at high speeds than many would prefer. The in-car electronics are also behind the times. Then there's the price. Sure, even if you have enough money to bring home a 599, it's still quite pricey given the many equally thrilling (and cheaper) supercars available for your driving pleasure.

Perhaps the main reason not to buy a Ferrari 599 is that the new Ferrari 458 Italia is a better car in most respects. It's quicker despite its smaller engine, costs less, handles better, has a nicer interior and still offers a comfortable ride. It's also more attractive, in our opinion. Then again, the 458 lacks the 599's V12 cachet.

In this case, it's probably just fine to lust after both.

2010 Ferrari 599 models

The 2010 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano is a two-seat coupe available in one trim level. Standard equipment includes 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels shod in performance tires, xenon headlights, an adaptive suspension system with magnetic dampers, carbon-ceramic brakes, rear parking sensors, automatic dual-zone climate control, power seats, leather upholstery and interior trim, a power-adjustable tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a navigation system and an eight-speaker Becker sound system with a CD player.

The optional HGTE package (Handling Gran Turismo Evoluzione) specifies stiffer springs and a beefed-up rear antiroll bar along with revised shock-absorber calibration, a lower ride height, a unique high-performance tire compound, quicker shifts from the F1 automated-clutch manual gearbox, more immediate throttle response and a throatier exhaust note. HGTE also adds unique exterior and interior styling cues.

Other options include different wheel designs, a space-saver spare tire, run-flat tires, front parking sensors, tinted rear windows, a carbon-fiber racing wheel with integrated LED shift lights, fully powered Recaro sport seats, an iPod interface, a six-CD changer and a Bose Hi Fi premium audio system. There are also innumerable exterior paint and leather color choices, and two carbon-fiber interior trim packages.

2010 Highlights

The previously optional carbon-ceramic brakes are now standard for 2010, along with a navigation system, rear parking sensors and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Performance & mpg

The 599 GTB Fiorano is powered by a 6.0-liter V12 that sends 612 hp and 448 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels. Ferrari offers a traditional six-speed manual transmission as standard or a six-speed single-clutch automated manual transmission with paddle shifters as an option. Acceleration to 60 mph is said to take 3.5 seconds. Fuel economy (as if you could possibly care) is 11 mpg city/15 mpg highway and 12 mpg combined.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability control and traction control are standard. Notably, side and side curtain airbags are not available.

Driving

In addition to predictably brutal acceleration -- that's what 612 hp will do for you -- the 2010 Ferrari 599 GTB provides a soundtrack to savor. The unmistakable shriek of the V12 under hard acceleration changes to a guttural hum at part throttle and nearly disappears at high cruising speeds, where wind noise is practically the only indication of pace. The F1 gearbox provides instantaneous gearchanges that no human could hope to match with the standard six-speed manual, but its single-clutch design prevents it from being as tractable in low-speed traffic as the dual-clutch unit found in the Ferrari California and 458 Italia.

In tight corners, the 599 GTB remains composed and poised, without a hint of body roll or squealing tires. It's hard to imagine improvement here, but the HGTE package does sharpen the 599's character a touch. The adaptive suspension damping works miracles on nearly any surface, swallowing bumps without drama while keeping the car planted in all situations.

Interior

Unlike supercars of old, the 2010 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano offers much more than a cramped cockpit with minimal accoutrements. The well-shaped seats are finished in premium hides, while aluminum accents enrich the ambience. Buyers can choose from a variety of extended leather or faux-suede trims to embellish things further, while those who want a taste of F1 in their road-going Ferrari can even select a carbon-fiber steering wheel with integrated LEDs that move in lockstep with engine revs.

The car's many interactive systems (such as stability control, suspension settings and F1 gearbox response) can be adjusted via a knob on the steering wheel called the manettino -- Italian for "little manager." If you're looking for the latest infotainment electronics features, however, the 599 is a little behind the times. The standard navigation system offers a tiny, antiquated screen and there's no HD or satellite radio available. Still, do you really need 180 commercial-free channels when you have 612 raging horses screaming just a few feet in front of you?

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2010 Ferrari 599.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
611 hp @ 7600 rpm
See all Used 2010 Ferrari 599 features & specs
More about the 2010 Ferrari 599

Used 2010 Ferrari 599 Overview

The Used 2010 Ferrari 599 is offered in the following submodels: 599 Coupe. Available styles include GTB Fiorano 2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Ferrari 599?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Ferrari 599s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Ferrari 599 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Ferrari 599.

Can't find a used 2010 Ferrari 599s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ferrari 599 for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $12,567.

Find a used Ferrari for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $19,009.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ferrari 599 for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $8,118.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ferrari for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,288.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Ferrari 599?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ferrari lease specials
Check out Ferrari 599 lease specials

Related Used 2010 Ferrari 599 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles