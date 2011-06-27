Vehicle overview

Lusting after the 2010 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano? Join the club. With the 599, you get a V12 sourced from the legendary Enzo, supercar handling that belies the car's size, and styling that'll have the paparazzi abandoning their Kardashian stakeouts. Oh, and it's not only a Ferrari; it's the most expensive Ferrari.

That 612-horsepower V12 takes the 599 to 60 mph in about 3.5 seconds before carrying on to a top speed of 205 mph. While it's doing all that, the V12 is blaring its way to an 8,400 rpm redline with that intoxicating mechanical scream that has become a Ferrari trademark. So it's indeed tremendously fast and sounds incredible -- again, no surprise there.

Handling is superb, especially given the 599's 2-ton weight. Credit for this impressive talent goes to the sophisticated suspension with its active dampers that firm up in milliseconds in response to aggressive cornering, yet ease off for relaxed interstate cruising. Of course, such performance is a bit surprising, as Ferraris have seldom been considered comfortable enough for a good road trip (that's what an Aston Martin is for).

If you want to nitpick, the steering effort is lighter at high speeds than many would prefer. The in-car electronics are also behind the times. Then there's the price. Sure, even if you have enough money to bring home a 599, it's still quite pricey given the many equally thrilling (and cheaper) supercars available for your driving pleasure.

Perhaps the main reason not to buy a Ferrari 599 is that the new Ferrari 458 Italia is a better car in most respects. It's quicker despite its smaller engine, costs less, handles better, has a nicer interior and still offers a comfortable ride. It's also more attractive, in our opinion. Then again, the 458 lacks the 599's V12 cachet.

In this case, it's probably just fine to lust after both.