Used 2010 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano Features & Specs
|Overview
See 599 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$310,543
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Combined MPG
|12
|Total Seating
|2
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$310,543
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$310,543
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/15 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|304.7/415.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|27.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|12
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$310,543
|Torque
|448 lb-ft @ 5600 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.0 l
|Horsepower
|611 hp @ 7600 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.4 ft.
|Valves
|48
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$310,543
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$310,543
|HGTE Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$310,543
|8 total speakers
|yes
|Becker premium brand stereo system
|yes
|element antenna
|yes
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$310,543
|leather trim on center console
|yes
|leather trim on dash
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|leather trim on doors
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$310,543
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$310,543
|Alcantara Trunk Trim
|yes
|Alcantara Lining for Rear Zone
|yes
|Standard Stitching Color Upon Request
|yes
|Special Leather Upholstery for the Interior
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Internal Trim
|yes
|Alcantara Interior Carpet
|yes
|Alcantara Lining for the A-Pillar/B-Pillar/Windshield Arch
|yes
|Clothes Hanger
|yes
|6 CD Changer
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Upper Dashboard
|yes
|Homelink
|yes
|Treated Leather Upholstery for the Interior
|yes
|Carbon Interior 1
|yes
|Carbon Interior 2
|yes
|Diamond Style for the Headliner
|yes
|Steering Wheel w/Carbon Plate and Upper Crown and LEDs
|yes
|"DAYTONA" Style Seat Trim
|yes
|Leather Upholstery for Seat Backrest
|yes
|Luggage Set for Trunk
|yes
|Special Stitching Color Upon Request
|yes
|Colored Trunk Carpet
|yes
|Full Electric Recaro Seats
|yes
|Silver Dedication Plate
|yes
|BOSE HI FI System
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Steering Wheel
|yes
|Rear Bench Luggage Set
|yes
|Alcantara Lining for the Headliner
|yes
|Seat Piping w/Color Upon Request
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Daytona Stripes in Alcantara
|yes
|Diamond Style for the Rear Bench and Underdoor Covers in Leather
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Daytona Stripes in Leather
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Front A Pillars/Rear Pillars/Side Frame/Windshield Frame
|yes
|Colored Seat Belts
|yes
|Leather Upholstery for Rear Bench and Interior Sill Kick
|yes
|iPod Installation
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$310,543
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$310,543
|12 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|heated passenger seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|44.7 in.
|12 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|35.8 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|heated driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$310,543
|Brake Calipers in Aluminum Grey Color
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Fitting for Engine Compartment
|yes
|20" Challenge Style Painted Wheels
|yes
|20" Bridgestone Runflat Tires
|yes
|Ball Polished Challenge Style Wheels
|yes
|Ball Polished Standard Style Wheels
|yes
|Space Saver Wheel Kit
|yes
|Monolitic 20" Rims
|yes
|Paint Color "Colori anni '50 e '60"
|yes
|Brake Calipers in Yellow Color
|yes
|Privacy Rear Windows
|yes
|Brake Calipers in Rosso Scuderia Color
|yes
|Scuderia Ferrari Shields on Fenders
|yes
|Brake Calipers in Rosso Corsa Color
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$310,543
|Front track
|66.5 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|11.3 cu.ft.
|Length
|183.7 in.
|Curb weight
|3722 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|11.3 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.1 in.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.34 cd.
|Height
|52.6 in.
|Wheel base
|108.3 in.
|Width
|77.2 in.
|Rear track
|63.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$310,543
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$310,543
|20 x 11.0 in. wheels
|yes
|305/35R Y tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the 599
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$310,543
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
Related Used 2010 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic