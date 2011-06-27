  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Viper
  4. Used 1996 Dodge Viper
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Dodge Viper GTS Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Viper
Overview
See Viper Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)209.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque490 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm
Base engine size8.0 l
Horsepower450 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV10
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Measurements
Length175.1 in.
Curb weight3375 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.8 cu.ft.
Height53.9 in.
Wheel base96.2 in.
Width75.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Viper Red
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Viper Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Viper Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Golden White Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic
  • Dark Iris Pearl
  • Dandelion Yellow
  • Strawberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Stone White
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Jade Metallic
  • Black
  • Cirrus Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Tint Ct
  • Medium Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Magenta
  • Nitro Yellow Green
  • Flame Red
  • Medium Fern Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Rosewood Pearl Metallic
  • Lapis Blue
  • Light Silver Fern Pearl Metallic
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Viper Black
  • Opal Satin Glow Metallic
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
See Viper Inventory

Related Used 1996 Dodge Viper GTS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles