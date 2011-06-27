  1. Home
Used 1995 Dodge Ram Van 2500 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308.0/352.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.
Front leg room39.0 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room43.9 in.
Measurements
Length187.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity4600 lbs.
Curb weight3745 lbs.
Gross weight6010 lbs.
Height79.5 in.
Maximum payload2265.0 lbs.
Wheel base109.6 in.
Width79.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Medium Turquoise Metallic
  • Parade Blue Metallic
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Light Turqoise
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Dark Arctic Gray
  • Colorado Red
