  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
  4. Used 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Ram Pickup 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,245
See Ram Pickup 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,245
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,245
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312/416 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,245
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle46.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,245
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front center lap beltyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,245
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,245
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,245
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,245
Front head room40.2 in.
Front shoulder room66 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,245
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room66.8 in.
Rear leg room31.6 in.
Rear shoulder room67.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,245
Length224.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity4200 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height74.6 in.
Maximum payload1570 lbs.
Wheel base138.7 in.
Width79.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,245
Exterior Colors
  • Forest Green/Light Driftwood
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Intense Blue Pearlcoat
  • Intense Blue PC/Light Drift
  • Light Dirftwood Satin Glow
  • Patriot Blue/Light Driftwood
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Light Driftwood SG
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Light Driftwood
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat/Light Drift
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Light Driftwood
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Mist Gray
  • Agate
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,245
P225/75R S tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,245
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Ram Pickup 1500 Inventory

Related Used 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles