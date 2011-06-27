Used 1990 Dodge Dakota Base Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|21
|Drivetrain
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|285.0/390.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|139 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|117 hp @ 5250 rpm
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.5 in.
|Front leg room
|41.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.0 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|185.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2300 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4500 lbs.
|Height
|64.4 in.
|Maximum payload
|1250.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|112.0 in.
|Width
|68.4 in.
