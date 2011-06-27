2020 Dodge Charger Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody
SRT Hellcat Widebody 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$72,688*
Total Cash Price
$60,868
Charger Sedan
SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$65,471*
Total Cash Price
$54,825
Scat Pack 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$51,552*
Total Cash Price
$43,169
R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$65,471*
Total Cash Price
$54,825
GT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,707*
Total Cash Price
$47,486
Scat Pack Widebody 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,614*
Total Cash Price
$44,896
SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$75,781*
Total Cash Price
$63,458
GT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$73,719*
Total Cash Price
$61,732
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody SRT Hellcat Widebody 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,459
|$1,510
|$1,564
|$1,619
|$1,675
|$7,827
|Maintenance
|$611
|$1,122
|$783
|$3,377
|$2,448
|$8,340
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$190
|$454
|$666
|$1,310
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,773
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,033
|Financing
|$3,274
|$2,632
|$1,949
|$1,218
|$441
|$9,515
|Depreciation
|$6,908
|$5,196
|$4,246
|$4,759
|$4,157
|$25,264
|Fuel
|$3,277
|$3,376
|$3,477
|$3,581
|$3,689
|$17,399
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,302
|$13,901
|$12,273
|$15,073
|$13,140
|$72,688
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Charger Sedan SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,314
|$1,360
|$1,408
|$1,458
|$1,509
|$7,050
|Maintenance
|$550
|$1,011
|$705
|$3,042
|$2,205
|$7,512
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$171
|$409
|$599
|$1,180
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,498
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,732
|Financing
|$2,949
|$2,371
|$1,755
|$1,097
|$398
|$8,570
|Depreciation
|$6,222
|$4,680
|$3,824
|$4,286
|$3,744
|$22,756
|Fuel
|$2,951
|$3,040
|$3,132
|$3,226
|$3,322
|$15,672
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,485
|$12,521
|$11,054
|$13,576
|$11,835
|$65,471
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Charger Sedan Scat Pack 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,035
|$1,071
|$1,109
|$1,148
|$1,188
|$5,551
|Maintenance
|$433
|$796
|$555
|$2,395
|$1,736
|$5,915
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$322
|$472
|$929
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,967
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,151
|Financing
|$2,322
|$1,867
|$1,382
|$864
|$313
|$6,748
|Depreciation
|$4,899
|$3,685
|$3,011
|$3,375
|$2,948
|$17,918
|Fuel
|$2,324
|$2,394
|$2,466
|$2,540
|$2,616
|$12,340
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,980
|$9,859
|$8,704
|$10,690
|$9,319
|$51,552
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Charger Sedan R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,314
|$1,360
|$1,408
|$1,458
|$1,509
|$7,050
|Maintenance
|$550
|$1,011
|$705
|$3,042
|$2,205
|$7,512
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$171
|$409
|$599
|$1,180
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,498
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,732
|Financing
|$2,949
|$2,371
|$1,755
|$1,097
|$398
|$8,570
|Depreciation
|$6,222
|$4,680
|$3,824
|$4,286
|$3,744
|$22,756
|Fuel
|$2,951
|$3,040
|$3,132
|$3,226
|$3,322
|$15,672
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,485
|$12,521
|$11,054
|$13,576
|$11,835
|$65,471
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Charger Sedan GT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,139
|$1,178
|$1,220
|$1,263
|$1,307
|$6,106
|Maintenance
|$476
|$876
|$611
|$2,635
|$1,910
|$6,507
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$149
|$354
|$519
|$1,022
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,164
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,366
|Financing
|$2,554
|$2,054
|$1,520
|$950
|$344
|$7,423
|Depreciation
|$5,389
|$4,054
|$3,312
|$3,713
|$3,243
|$19,710
|Fuel
|$2,556
|$2,633
|$2,713
|$2,794
|$2,878
|$13,574
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,278
|$10,845
|$9,574
|$11,759
|$10,251
|$56,707
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Charger Sedan Scat Pack Widebody 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,076
|$1,114
|$1,153
|$1,194
|$1,236
|$5,773
|Maintenance
|$450
|$828
|$577
|$2,491
|$1,805
|$6,152
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$140
|$335
|$491
|$966
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,046
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,237
|Financing
|$2,415
|$1,942
|$1,437
|$899
|$326
|$7,018
|Depreciation
|$5,095
|$3,832
|$3,131
|$3,510
|$3,066
|$18,635
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$12,834
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,499
|$10,253
|$9,052
|$11,118
|$9,692
|$53,614
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Charger Sedan SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,521
|$1,574
|$1,630
|$1,688
|$1,746
|$8,160
|Maintenance
|$637
|$1,170
|$816
|$3,521
|$2,552
|$8,695
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$198
|$473
|$694
|$1,366
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,891
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$3,162
|Financing
|$3,413
|$2,744
|$2,032
|$1,270
|$460
|$9,920
|Depreciation
|$7,202
|$5,417
|$4,426
|$4,961
|$4,334
|$26,339
|Fuel
|$3,416
|$3,519
|$3,625
|$3,734
|$3,846
|$18,140
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,081
|$14,493
|$12,795
|$15,714
|$13,699
|$75,781
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Charger Sedan GT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,480
|$1,532
|$1,586
|$1,642
|$1,699
|$7,938
|Maintenance
|$619
|$1,138
|$794
|$3,425
|$2,482
|$8,458
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$193
|$460
|$675
|$1,328
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,813
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$3,076
|Financing
|$3,320
|$2,670
|$1,976
|$1,236
|$448
|$9,650
|Depreciation
|$7,006
|$5,270
|$4,306
|$4,826
|$4,216
|$25,623
|Fuel
|$3,323
|$3,423
|$3,526
|$3,632
|$3,741
|$17,646
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,561
|$14,098
|$12,447
|$15,287
|$13,326
|$73,719
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Charger
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Dodge Charger in Virginia is:not available
Related 2020 Dodge Charger info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Certified Pre Owned Toyota
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2008
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Toyota RAV4 2006
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2020 Challenger
- 2019 Durango
Research Similar Vehicles
- Lexus GS 300 2019
- Kia K900 2019
- 2020 Audi S7
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2020 S6
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata
- 2019 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2020 GS F
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V