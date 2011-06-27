  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Caliber
  4. Used 2009 Dodge Caliber
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Dodge Caliber R/T Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Caliber
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,295
See Caliber Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,295
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.8/394.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Torque165 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,295
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,295
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
458 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Boston Acoustics premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,295
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,295
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,295
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room54.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room49.6 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Front track59.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity48.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3156 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Length173.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height60.4 in.
EPA interior volume113.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width68.8 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Sandstone Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Sunburst Orange Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Surf Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, cloth
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, premium cloth
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, leather
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,295
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P215/55R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,295
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Caliber Inventory

Related Used 2009 Dodge Caliber R/T info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles