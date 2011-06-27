  1. Home
Used 2002 Chrysler 300M Features & Specs

More about the 2002 300M
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,540
See 300M Inventory
Starting MSRP
$32,065
See 300M Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1919
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,540
Starting MSRP
$32,065
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,540
Starting MSRP
$32,065
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275.2/412.8 mi.275.2/412.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.17.2 gal.
Combined MPG1919
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,540
Starting MSRP
$32,065
Torque255 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm255 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 6400 rpm250 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.37.6 ft.
Valves2424
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,540
Starting MSRP
$32,065
2 rear headrestsyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,540
Starting MSRP
$32,065
Infinity premium brand speakersyesyes
element antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyesyes
240 watts stereo outputyesno
9 total speakersyesno
360 watts stereo outputnoyes
11 total speakersnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,540
Starting MSRP
$32,065
remote trunk releaseyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyesno
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
cargo netyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
power steeringyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyes
trunk lightyesyes
simulated wood trim on dashyesno
carbon trim on doorsnoyes
carbon trim on dashnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,540
Starting MSRP
$32,065
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reversenoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,540
Starting MSRP
$32,065
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,540
Starting MSRP
$32,065
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
heated passenger seatyesyes
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
leatheryesyes
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
heated driver seatyesyes
Front shoulder room58.8 in.58.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Front hip room57.4 in.57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,540
Starting MSRP
$32,065
Rear head room37.7 in.37.7 in.
Rear hip Room59.1 in.59.1 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.58.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,540
Starting MSRP
$32,065
Front track61.9 in.61.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.8 cu.ft.16.8 cu.ft.
Length197.8 in.197.8 in.
Curb weight3591 lbs.3650 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.8 cu.ft.16.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.5.1 in.
Height56 in.55.5 in.
EPA interior volume121.9 cu.ft.121.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base113 in.113 in.
Width74.4 in.74.4 in.
Rear track61.9 in.61.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,540
Starting MSRP
$32,065
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Sapphire Blue Pearl Coat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Cinnamon Glaze Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Deep Sapphire Blue Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone
  • Light Taupe
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Light Taupe
  • Dark Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,540
Starting MSRP
$32,065
Steel spare wheelyesno
temporary spare tireyesno
All season tiresyesno
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesno
P225/55R17 tiresyesno
alloy wheelsyesyes
Alloy spare wheelnoyes
fullsize matching spare tirenoyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyes
P245/45R Z tiresnoyes
Performance tiresnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,540
Starting MSRP
$32,065
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,540
Starting MSRP
$32,065
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
