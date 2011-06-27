  1. Home
Used 2014 Chrysler 300 C Specs & Features

More about the 2014 300
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,780
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.8/515.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower292 hp @ 6350 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Power and Beats Groupyes
SafetyTecyes
Beats Audio Groupyes
Light Groupyes
Quick Order Package 29Tyes
5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engineyes
Quick Order Package 22Tyes
Harman Kardon Audio Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
276 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
element antennayes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo netyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
wood and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
rear view camerayes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
wood and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seat Dimensions
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room38.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.2 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room40.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroofyes
Dimensions
Front track63.4 in.
Curb weight4235 lbs.
Gross weight5500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Length198.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance4.8 in.
Height59.2 in.
EPA interior volume122.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.2 in.
Width75.0 in.
Rear track63.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Phantom Black Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Jazz Blue Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Gloss Black
  • Pewter Grey Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Frost Beige/Light Frost Beige, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/55R19 tiresyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
