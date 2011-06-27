Used 2016 Chevrolet Trax Consumer Reviews
Making Trax!
A lot of car for the money! Bought my 2016 Trax LTZ "Midnight Edition" while Chevy was running a promotion offering 16% off sticker price, so I saved over $4500! First thing I want to address is the engine , which both professional reviewers and others have listed as "sluggish", "slow", "tepid" etc., you get the idea. My experience so far could not have been more different. I live in the mountains of Colorado, and a large portion of my commute to work consists of high altitude driving, including inclines with a 6% grade or higher. The engine on this vehicle handles it like a champ! I can pass other vehicles with relative ease, acceleration is more than adequate, and the engine never feels like it's struggling. My previous vehicle, a Honda Civic EX-L, which actually had slightly more HP (1.8L 140hp@6300 In-Line 4) than the Trax (1.4L 138hp@4900 In-Line 4), couldn't touch the acceleration of the Trax. The Civic always felt like it had a "piano on it's back" so to speak, regardless of whether it was driving up a hill or on level ground. The Honda also had CVT (continuous variable transmission) and was a 5-speed, where the Trax does not have CVT and has a 6-speed transmission. I do believe that the 6-speed transmission on the Trax makes a big difference in terms of gearing, while the CVT seemed to constantly struggle to find the right gear. The other thing that is somewhat amusing is that reviews have mentioned that in terms of harder acceleration on the Trax, you really need to "stand on the pedal" for maximum acceleration. This would only be a surprise to people who have not taken the time to read the manual, because on page 212 of the owners manual, it states clearly that "Going less than 35mph, push the accelerator pedal halfway down", if going 35mph hour or more, push the accelerator all the way down". Ok, enough about that, let's move on to the rest of the vehicle. The LTZ came with pretty much every available option. If you listen to a lot of music on your drive, you will appreciate the Bose speakers, which are great. Dash layout is fine, though the digital dash does come off as a little low tech. But it does the job. There is plenty of storage, and there is a USB port and 3.5mm jack in the glove box, which seems like a bit of an afterthought, due to the fact that there is no gap or spacing to run a cord out of without leaving the glove box open. This is a design mistake. I know the train of thought is to just leave the device (cell phone, mp3 etc) in the glove box while plugged in, however, on a hot summer day the glove box will get incredibly hot, and your iPhone or whatever else you may have attached to the USB port will overheat or malfunction, which is not a good thing. Seats are great,they feel firm and offer good support, and there are multiple adjustments available, including lumbar support. I'm 6'2" tall, and there is plenty of headroom left in the cabin. There have been some complaints about "too much plastic" used on the interior, but I found the interior to overall be clean and modern looking. If you want a suede or leather dash, buy a Mercedes or a BMW. Seat height gives you a great view of the road, especially appreciated if you're coming from a sedan that sits low to the ground. The backseat is fine, with enough room to seat two adults comfortably, or three children. There is a fold down cupholder in the center of the rear seat, a nice touch. Rear seats fold down to open up more trunk space. The rear hatch offers a decent amount of space, enough if you need to haul boxes or larger items. The Trax came with Continental Contipro Contact tires, a very good all-season tire, though I will probably buy some Michelin X-Ice Xi3 tires for the winter, due to the fact that we have loooong winters up here with tons of snow and any other type of winter weather you can think of. I'm currently averaging 25mpg on the highway, though I expect that to increase as the engine gets broken in. This is the first vehicle I bought that came with remote start, which I'm really looking forward to using this winter! All in all, I think I got quite a bit of vehicle for a fair price. I actually look forward to driving it everyday, which is probably the best compliment you can give to a vehicle. Two thumbs way up!!
Pleasantly surprised!
After drivng and loving my Chevorlet Cruz for 5 years, I needed to upgrade to an AWD vehicle. I was not impressed that I was looking at spending $24,000 for AWD vehicles that had 40,000 miles on. Then Chevrolet came out with the 16% off and the new Trax were a great price. I test drove the Trax LT AWD and it was basically my Cruz on steroids. I LOVED it. Felt comfortable driving it right away. Low road noise, great handling and pick up on the interstate, lots of head room, just fun to drive. A couple down sides, I am not a fan of the touch screen, there is no volume knob.. only arrows so it takes longer to increase or decrease the volume, there isn't any voice command for the blue tooth phone connection, you have to search your address book on the screen which takes your eyes off the road. The back seat is smaller but if the front seats are up a little it is still comfortable to sit in. It probably wouldn't work great with 2 car seats however. The interior is a little cheaper looking but for the price it is definatley worth it. I didn't expect the smaller 4 cylinder engine to handle the bigger vehicle but it actually runs great. Very easy to get in and out of and great visabiity since you sit so much higher. It seems so much bigger when you are in it than it looks on the outside. Don't be fooled, give it a try. It is so much fun to drive, great price, great deal!
The best car I ever had
It is a cross between my cruze ltz and my 07 Equinox. The ride is awesome and the gas mileage is awesome. I love the ride, the technology, and the pick up. I would recommend to anyone who wants a smaller suv. I WISH IT HAD AUTOMATIC TRUNK RELEASE AND OPEN...
More umpf than they give it credit for
I almost did not buy this little SUV because all of the reviews said the engine is loud and it doesn't have pep for passing. I test drove a jeep renegade and a Nissan Juke, I (for my taste) didn't care for the look of the Mazda. The jeep was boxy, more cabin noise and just seem to be missing some cozy. But it drove nice. The Nissan Juke drove nice and the interior had the refined look I was looking for. However, the more expensive gas and lack of compartments to hold bits and pieces turned me away. The Trax pepped right passed the right lane on the highway. It's fully loaded, it drives nice. There is still a bit of cabin noise and it is not a luxury vehicle, but it is right up there with the LTZ trim. I love my Trax! It is fun, sporty, and the fold down seats fold down flatter than it's competition. It's not just a city car. It's a fun toy, a nice ride, and great for someone who doesn't want to throw down 30-40k on a vehicle.
Great value
Have owned over two years now, 40,000 + miles. I am very impressed with this vehicle overall. Very reliable. Runs well - good ride - great gas mileage (averaged over 33 mpg on a trip last week). I realize this vehicle was not designed to be a sports car but could use a bit more acceleration to make pulling into traffic a bit easier. Car has no problems cruising 70+ mph on the highway (once up to speed) with enough power to pass when needed. Would definitely recommend.
