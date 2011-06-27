2020 Chevrolet Tahoe Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Tahoe SUV
LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,149*
Total Cash Price
$58,114
LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,332*
Total Cash Price
$59,276
Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$81,034*
Total Cash Price
$79,616
LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$83,400*
Total Cash Price
$81,941
Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$81,626*
Total Cash Price
$80,197
LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,515*
Total Cash Price
$60,439
Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$85,766*
Total Cash Price
$84,265
Fleet 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,149*
Total Cash Price
$58,114
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Tahoe SUV LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$774
|$801
|$829
|$858
|$888
|$4,150
|Maintenance
|$477
|$725
|$740
|$2,040
|$1,281
|$5,263
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,559
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,743
|Financing
|$3,125
|$2,514
|$1,860
|$1,164
|$421
|$9,084
|Depreciation
|$13,975
|$3,164
|$2,996
|$3,514
|$3,328
|$26,977
|Fuel
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,984
|$2,043
|$2,105
|$9,928
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,780
|$9,176
|$8,601
|$10,013
|$8,579
|$59,149
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Tahoe SUV LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$789
|$817
|$846
|$875
|$906
|$4,233
|Maintenance
|$487
|$740
|$755
|$2,081
|$1,307
|$5,368
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$149
|$355
|$520
|$1,024
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,610
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,798
|Financing
|$3,188
|$2,564
|$1,897
|$1,187
|$429
|$9,266
|Depreciation
|$14,255
|$3,227
|$3,056
|$3,584
|$3,395
|$27,517
|Fuel
|$1,907
|$1,965
|$2,024
|$2,084
|$2,147
|$10,127
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,236
|$9,360
|$8,773
|$10,213
|$8,751
|$60,332
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Tahoe SUV Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,060
|$1,097
|$1,136
|$1,175
|$1,217
|$5,686
|Maintenance
|$653
|$993
|$1,014
|$2,795
|$1,755
|$7,210
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$477
|$699
|$1,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,506
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,758
|Financing
|$4,281
|$3,444
|$2,548
|$1,595
|$577
|$12,445
|Depreciation
|$19,146
|$4,335
|$4,105
|$4,814
|$4,559
|$36,958
|Fuel
|$2,562
|$2,639
|$2,718
|$2,799
|$2,884
|$13,601
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,209
|$12,571
|$11,783
|$13,718
|$11,753
|$81,034
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Tahoe SUV LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,091
|$1,129
|$1,169
|$1,210
|$1,252
|$5,852
|Maintenance
|$673
|$1,022
|$1,043
|$2,876
|$1,806
|$7,421
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$206
|$491
|$719
|$1,416
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,608
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,868
|Financing
|$4,406
|$3,545
|$2,623
|$1,641
|$594
|$12,808
|Depreciation
|$19,705
|$4,461
|$4,224
|$4,955
|$4,692
|$38,038
|Fuel
|$2,637
|$2,716
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$2,968
|$13,998
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,120
|$12,938
|$12,127
|$14,118
|$12,096
|$83,400
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Tahoe SUV Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,068
|$1,105
|$1,144
|$1,184
|$1,225
|$5,727
|Maintenance
|$658
|$1,000
|$1,021
|$2,815
|$1,768
|$7,263
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$201
|$480
|$704
|$1,386
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,531
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,785
|Financing
|$4,313
|$3,469
|$2,567
|$1,606
|$581
|$12,536
|Depreciation
|$19,286
|$4,366
|$4,134
|$4,849
|$4,593
|$37,228
|Fuel
|$2,581
|$2,658
|$2,738
|$2,819
|$2,905
|$13,701
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,436
|$12,663
|$11,869
|$13,818
|$11,839
|$81,626
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Tahoe SUV LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$805
|$833
|$862
|$892
|$924
|$4,316
|Maintenance
|$496
|$754
|$770
|$2,122
|$1,332
|$5,474
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$152
|$362
|$530
|$1,044
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,661
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,853
|Financing
|$3,250
|$2,615
|$1,934
|$1,211
|$438
|$9,447
|Depreciation
|$14,534
|$3,291
|$3,116
|$3,655
|$3,461
|$28,056
|Fuel
|$1,945
|$2,003
|$2,063
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$10,325
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,691
|$9,543
|$8,945
|$10,414
|$8,922
|$61,515
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Tahoe SUV Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,122
|$1,161
|$1,202
|$1,244
|$1,288
|$6,018
|Maintenance
|$692
|$1,051
|$1,073
|$2,958
|$1,857
|$7,631
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$212
|$505
|$740
|$1,456
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,711
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$3,977
|Financing
|$4,531
|$3,645
|$2,697
|$1,688
|$610
|$13,172
|Depreciation
|$20,264
|$4,588
|$4,344
|$5,095
|$4,826
|$39,117
|Fuel
|$2,712
|$2,793
|$2,877
|$2,962
|$3,052
|$14,396
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,031
|$13,305
|$12,471
|$14,519
|$12,440
|$85,766
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Tahoe SUV Fleet 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$774
|$801
|$829
|$858
|$888
|$4,150
|Maintenance
|$477
|$725
|$740
|$2,040
|$1,281
|$5,263
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,559
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,743
|Financing
|$3,125
|$2,514
|$1,860
|$1,164
|$421
|$9,084
|Depreciation
|$13,975
|$3,164
|$2,996
|$3,514
|$3,328
|$26,977
|Fuel
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,984
|$2,043
|$2,105
|$9,928
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,780
|$9,176
|$8,601
|$10,013
|$8,579
|$59,149
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe in Virginia is:not available
