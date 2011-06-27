  1. Home
2020 Chevrolet Spark Consumer Reviews

5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Much better than the previous version!

Anthony H, 01/10/2020
LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
27 of 27 people found this review helpful

Just purchased a brand new 2020 LS with the CVT. I cannot express how much of an improvement this is over the previous. I had a 2014 LS with the manual. The only feature I’ll miss is the power windows. Though the power driver door lock is handy. I can reach all the locks so I don’t mind if they are manual, but it’s nice having one that is power, and unlocks when you turn the car off. I have never minded manual windows though and getting Bluetooth, Apple/Android support, and a backup camera is pretty sweet for a “cheap” car. This 1.4 CVT our accelerates my old 1.2L 5spd, rund lower revs at highway speed, and the engine is considerably quieter! Handling is similar, but less body roll, softer ride, and much tighter steering. The interior is multiple orders of magnitude improved over my 2014. That’s all I can say. I mean hey, it’s still a tiny car. :) We will see how fuel economy compares to my 2014 as it routinely got 41 in summer and 38 winter with mixed driving. If you’re looking for a small and affordable runabout, Chevrolet has produced something simply amazing. Emphasis on the simple part, but definitely amazing. Plus it’s historical reliability history is much improved over the prior generation. I know mine had some weird electronic gremlins, those appear to be fixed on this one, but time will tell. So far I’m genuinely impressed.

Accident safe!!!

Susan Hermann, 01/24/2020
1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

I was T-boned on the driver's side and the emergency crew had to take door off to get to me. However, I only sustained minor injuries due to the side airbags! For a small car, it has a lot to offer!

My urban car

Bill, 03/13/2020
1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

The Spark is exactly what it is intended to be--an urban run-about! I find it to be attractive in looks and efficient to drive. The visibility is great and I have no complaints. It is a small car and that is what I expected.

Hot Red

E. Martinez , 10/20/2019
LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
17 of 20 people found this review helpful

It's more of a city car, but drives good on highway. I purchased today and so far so good.

Really digging on Sparky!

Rcat, 07/30/2020
LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

Long time Chevy dude -- going all the way back my first brand new car -- 1982 Camaro. I've owned BMW and Acura in the past -- so some experience with Euro and Honda etc. Car before this was a 2010 Cobalt XFE 5sp manual -- ROCK solid performer traded with 51k miles and still had all orig brakes etc. All I ever did was change oil and air filter + tires. Car was very good to me and still had 100k+ miles to go -- but I wanted to capitalize on my GM Card which was floating around $3500.00 credit towards a new car the past few years -- so decided to jump. No doubt I got an incredible deal on Sparky paying $130/mo 60months with car in trade + a whopping $250.00 cash down! Beyond that -- when I test drove the car I was very impressed ALL AROUND and really love the driving experience. My history with Chevy is that they are as bullet proof as any brand on the street -- and outlast the vast majority of others that inexplicably seem to have hyped reps for basic reliability. Anyway -- love the little car and look forward to years and years of driving... Probably my last car. Thanks Chevy!!!

