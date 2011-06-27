2020 Chevrolet Spark Consumer Reviews
Much better than the previous version!
Just purchased a brand new 2020 LS with the CVT. I cannot express how much of an improvement this is over the previous. I had a 2014 LS with the manual. The only feature I’ll miss is the power windows. Though the power driver door lock is handy. I can reach all the locks so I don’t mind if they are manual, but it’s nice having one that is power, and unlocks when you turn the car off. I have never minded manual windows though and getting Bluetooth, Apple/Android support, and a backup camera is pretty sweet for a “cheap” car. This 1.4 CVT our accelerates my old 1.2L 5spd, rund lower revs at highway speed, and the engine is considerably quieter! Handling is similar, but less body roll, softer ride, and much tighter steering. The interior is multiple orders of magnitude improved over my 2014. That’s all I can say. I mean hey, it’s still a tiny car. :) We will see how fuel economy compares to my 2014 as it routinely got 41 in summer and 38 winter with mixed driving. If you’re looking for a small and affordable runabout, Chevrolet has produced something simply amazing. Emphasis on the simple part, but definitely amazing. Plus it’s historical reliability history is much improved over the prior generation. I know mine had some weird electronic gremlins, those appear to be fixed on this one, but time will tell. So far I’m genuinely impressed.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Accident safe!!!
I was T-boned on the driver's side and the emergency crew had to take door off to get to me. However, I only sustained minor injuries due to the side airbags! For a small car, it has a lot to offer!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My urban car
The Spark is exactly what it is intended to be--an urban run-about! I find it to be attractive in looks and efficient to drive. The visibility is great and I have no complaints. It is a small car and that is what I expected.
Hot Red
It's more of a city car, but drives good on highway. I purchased today and so far so good.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Really digging on Sparky!
Long time Chevy dude -- going all the way back my first brand new car -- 1982 Camaro. I've owned BMW and Acura in the past -- so some experience with Euro and Honda etc. Car before this was a 2010 Cobalt XFE 5sp manual -- ROCK solid performer traded with 51k miles and still had all orig brakes etc. All I ever did was change oil and air filter + tires. Car was very good to me and still had 100k+ miles to go -- but I wanted to capitalize on my GM Card which was floating around $3500.00 credit towards a new car the past few years -- so decided to jump. No doubt I got an incredible deal on Sparky paying $130/mo 60months with car in trade + a whopping $250.00 cash down! Beyond that -- when I test drove the car I was very impressed ALL AROUND and really love the driving experience. My history with Chevy is that they are as bullet proof as any brand on the street -- and outlast the vast majority of others that inexplicably seem to have hyped reps for basic reliability. Anyway -- love the little car and look forward to years and years of driving... Probably my last car. Thanks Chevy!!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Spark
Related 2020 Chevrolet Spark info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 A5
- smart EQ fortwo 2019
- 2020 Civic
- 2019 BMW i3
- 2019 Kicks
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback
- 2019 MINI Clubman
- 2019 Clubman