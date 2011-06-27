Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Consumer Reviews

cluncking in low gears wolf20 , 06/23/2013 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I like my silverado except for one thing.This cars drivetrain ir slipyok will drive u crazy.it bangs underneath in low gears on and off.in traffic on the freeway and taking turns and pushing on the gas.Sometimes a hard clunk.Brought it in twice was told thats normal. come on.whats normal about that. Report Abuse

Satisfied jeffb5150 , 01/26/2012 13 of 14 people found this review helpful Very satisfied with my new Silverado except the cloth seat shows and catches lent and you get zapped from static when it's cold and dry Report Abuse

problem truck T. Hendricson , 08/03/2017 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Regular cab has a lot of wind noise from back of cab. keep replacing steering wheel position sensor. Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Report Abuse

first new vehicle johneb09 , 01/21/2013 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I've had many vehicles, but this is the first new vehicle. This one has the chrome package, 20" chrome rims, chrome trim, mirrors, and door handles. I love the looks of it. It now has 4300 miles and am averaging around 17 MPG. The instruments are easy to read, and the controls are easy to reach. The seats are comfortable, the handling is responsive and the ride is pretty smooth. It took a little getting used to the cylinder deactivation as it seemed a little sluggish when accelerating from a stop. However, when you need power, its there. I occasionally pull an 18 foot fiberglass boat and hardly know its behind. All in all a very nice truck, and the rebates made it hard to pass up. Report Abuse