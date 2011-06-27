  1. Home
Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Consumer Reviews

3.7
23 reviews
cluncking in low gears

wolf20, 06/23/2013
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

I like my silverado except for one thing.This cars drivetrain ir slipyok will drive u crazy.it bangs underneath in low gears on and off.in traffic on the freeway and taking turns and pushing on the gas.Sometimes a hard clunk.Brought it in twice was told thats normal. come on.whats normal about that.

Satisfied

jeffb5150, 01/26/2012
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

Very satisfied with my new Silverado except the cloth seat shows and catches lent and you get zapped from static when it's cold and dry

problem truck

T. Hendricson, 08/03/2017
LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Regular cab has a lot of wind noise from back of cab. keep replacing steering wheel position sensor.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Reliability
first new vehicle

johneb09, 01/21/2013
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

I've had many vehicles, but this is the first new vehicle. This one has the chrome package, 20" chrome rims, chrome trim, mirrors, and door handles. I love the looks of it. It now has 4300 miles and am averaging around 17 MPG. The instruments are easy to read, and the controls are easy to reach. The seats are comfortable, the handling is responsive and the ride is pretty smooth. It took a little getting used to the cylinder deactivation as it seemed a little sluggish when accelerating from a stop. However, when you need power, its there. I occasionally pull an 18 foot fiberglass boat and hardly know its behind. All in all a very nice truck, and the rebates made it hard to pass up.

dispointed

racerx62040, 03/28/2014
23 of 32 people found this review helpful

i bought a 2012 chevy Z-71 ex cab pick up 2 years ago now. this is the first vehicle i have even been able to buy new. when i drove it off the lot it had 3 miles on it and i was very happy. one of the big selling points was the sticker said it got 21 MPG hwy. the sales man said it got 21MPG. i feel they lied to me. this truck has a 5.3 engine. the truck i had before was a 1995 GMC ext. cab 2x4 long bed with a 350 throattle body injection engine. when that 350 hit 180,000 miles the engine had problems. so i totaly rebuilt that engine and everything was new. that truck even after the rebuild got 15 MPG. so i bought this new one thinking it would be better. but it only get 16 MPG at the best

