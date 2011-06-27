  1. Home
Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Silverado 1500
5(47%)4(16%)3(21%)2(14%)1(2%)
3.9
81 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Throttle Body failed 2 times in 3 years

slamamama15, 02/18/2013
26 of 27 people found this review helpful

We purchased this truck brand new Oct 2009 with the heavy duty towing package Z71 4x4. We had to put a new engine in the truck Oct 2010, after that problems continued. Dec 2010 the throttle body failed as I was driving down the highway, Stablizer, engine light, traction, lights flashed, door locks when crazy and just stopped in the middle of the interstate. Yesterday 2.17.2013 it proceeded to do it again on the interstate. Second time in 50,000 miles we have had to replace the throttle body on our fairly new truck. We have other problems including 3 window motors, mirror, rough idling, & transamission rough when switching gears. All the work has bene done at the dealers

Built on a Friday

texas_crowbar, 04/10/2012
23 of 24 people found this review helpful

I own a 2009 Silverado with a 4.8... Dont get me wrong I love this truck, BUT!!!! 34000 miles had to replace rear brake cylinders 50000 miles had to replace water pump 55000 miles electrical issues, might have to get a complete new fuse box BTW none of these are covered under any warranty's.

High Milage

msauerbrey, 11/11/2011
22 of 23 people found this review helpful

I purchased this Truck Oct 2009 with 3000 miles. It actually has a 5.3 V8 Flex fuel engine. I drive this truck all the time as a salesman. It now has 110,000 miles on it. I have done nothing except change the rear breaks. I added dual exhaust. It runs as good as it did when it was new. At 70-75mph I get 19 mpg. In town around 15mpg. The truck is very dependable. I have driven other Chevy trucks as sale vehicles and 300,000 miles is not hard to get out of these trucks. However the gas milage is killing me right now.

Last Truck I will need to buy

lrdillon, 01/06/2015
LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
22 of 24 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck used with 60K miles. I now have over 90K. I have only replaced the battery and tires. Runs like a dream so far, tows great and very comfortable. Hope to baby this for the rest of my life, I just retired. With regular maintenance I have had no mechanical problems with a small V8.

Enjoying my time with my 09

greg graham, 06/26/2010
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

I've had my LTZ for 13 months and have been generally pleased. Mine is loaded with every option but the NAV. I have been pleased with the overall quality thus far with no issues to note. I'm averaging 15.5 mpg which is great for this vehicle. I love the dash lay out with wood inserts. I do wish the Bose system was a center point system but as it is I'm enjoying it. The 5.3 has good power. I've added so much aftermarket to the truck to enhance my ride. 6 in running boards, mud guards,bug deflector, lift kit for the front (I hated the lower front end) now it looks level across the entire truck,rear wheel well liners, recon light bar for under tailgate, db exhaust system(cool)under seat storage etc.

