The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 1500 Limited Crew Cab, Silverado 1500 Limited Regular Cab, Silverado 1500 Limited Double Cab. Available styles include High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A), LT Trail Boss 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A), LT Trail Boss 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A), RST 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A), RST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), LT 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Custom 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Custom 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), RST 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), RST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A), LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Custom Trail Boss 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Custom 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Custom 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and Custom Trail Boss 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited models are available with a 5.3 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 355 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited comes with four wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 10-speed shiftable automatic, 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Silverado 1500 Limited.

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Silverado 1500 Limited featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,395 . The average price paid for a new 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $162 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited Custom 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited Custom 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $41,595 . The average price paid for a new 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited Custom 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $133 below the manufacturer’s MSRP .

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $45,395 . The average price paid for a new 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $98 below the manufacturer’s MSRP .

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited Custom Trail Boss 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited Custom Trail Boss 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,895 . The average price paid for a new 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited Custom Trail Boss 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $72 below the manufacturer’s MSRP .

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited RST 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)

The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited RST 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $47,995 . The average price paid for a new 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited RST 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) is trending $76 below the manufacturer’s MSRP .

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)

The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,895 . The average price paid for a new 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) is trending $40 below the manufacturer’s MSRP .

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited LT Trail Boss 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A)

The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited LT Trail Boss 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $54,195 . The average price paid for a new 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited LT Trail Boss 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A) is trending $5 below the manufacturer’s MSRP .

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited High Country 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited for sale near. There are currently 141 new 2022 Silverado 1500 Limiteds listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $42,809 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,849 on a used or CPO 2022 Silverado 1500 Limited available from a dealership near you.

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A) , 10-speed shiftable automatic , regular unleaded

16 mpg compined MPG,

15 city MPG/ 19 highway MPG

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) , 8-speed shiftable automatic , regular unleaded

17 mpg compined MPG,

15 city MPG/ 20 highway MPG

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited LT Trail Boss 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A) , 10-speed shiftable automatic , regular unleaded

15 mpg compined MPG,

14 city MPG/ 17 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG 16 Transmission 10-speed shiftable automatic Drive Train four wheel drive Displacement 5.3 L Passenger Volume N/A Wheelbase 147.4 in. Length 231.7 in. Width N/A Height 75.5 in. Curb Weight 5000 lbs.

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

