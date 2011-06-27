Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited Consumer Reviews
Impala LTZ 2015
Do your home work on pricing
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
poor key design
I was in a hurry and did not notice this very bad, very bad design. the engineers should be shot, I know this is a cheap rental car, and I bought it as a second car and did not pay close attention, I knew it did not have a "FOB" key but did not notice the limitations on the key situation., but after all, all cars today should have a passenger key slot and a trunk key slot as it is . you have to open the drivers side door ,the only way to get into the car, and punch the truck button and then put your groceries in the trunk. how stupid. even a rental car should have a trunk key. G.M.A.C. should have to pay for me to have a trunk key slot put in. I have a 2012 mustang I bought new and it still is a fantastic car, I will stick with fords from now on out, goodby gmac, you are pitiful.
What a Ride!
Check all trim for defects. Luxury ride! Feel great after long drive!
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
