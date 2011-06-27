  1. Home
Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited Consumer Reviews

Impala LTZ 2015

Jim Bell, 02/10/2017
LTZ Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Do your home work on pricing

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
poor key design

clarence woody mcclendon, 05/29/2017
LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I was in a hurry and did not notice this very bad, very bad design. the engineers should be shot, I know this is a cheap rental car, and I bought it as a second car and did not pay close attention, I knew it did not have a "FOB" key but did not notice the limitations on the key situation., but after all, all cars today should have a passenger key slot and a trunk key slot as it is . you have to open the drivers side door ,the only way to get into the car, and punch the truck button and then put your groceries in the trunk. how stupid. even a rental car should have a trunk key. G.M.A.C. should have to pay for me to have a trunk key slot put in. I have a 2012 mustang I bought new and it still is a fantastic car, I will stick with fords from now on out, goodby gmac, you are pitiful.

What a Ride!

Mike, 03/21/2019
LTZ Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Check all trim for defects. Luxury ride! Feel great after long drive!

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
