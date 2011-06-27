  1. Home
2019 Chevrolet Express Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 Express
1.0
1 reviews
aghast at the sloppy, crude assembly.

Sadder but wiser Joe, 08/19/2019
LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
If I hadn't been maneuvered into signing the contract before seeing the van I would've refused to buy it. The wiring in the cargo area is exposed and there's no option to cover it up. Ditto for the wiring that goes to the low quality rear view camera. The sheet metal in the cargo area has globs of putty oozing from the areas where the metal overlaps. The recycled junk that's stuffed under the rubber mat is bunched up in mounds in several areas. Where possible, panels are assembled using push-in clips rather than screws. That's quicker and cheaper to assemble but some of them don't stay in their holes. One of the options that I ordered was the accessory block (for adding equipment that needs power). This thing is inside the dashboard and completely inaccessible and obviously unusable and worthless. That required many phone calls to Chevrolet customer service to try to get a refund which was refused, but finally refunded by the dealer eventually. The side doors do not stay open at a right angle so I have to push in a block of wood in the hinge to get it out of the way. The On-star antenna thing is just slapped on above the driver area, not even straight, and not in the center or rear center like every other vehicle I see. It's practically impossible to add shelving to the irregular posts. I could go on and on but you get the idea!

