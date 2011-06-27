  1. Home
Used 1991 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Features & Specs

More about the 1991 C/K 1500 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171616
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg15/19 mpg15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)375.0/525.0 mi.375.0/475.0 mi.375.0/475.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.25.0 gal.25.0 gal.
Combined MPG171616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4000 rpm155 hp @ 4000 rpm155 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.nono
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length194.1 in.237.0 in.194.1 in.
Curb weight3722 lbs.nono
Gross weight5600 lbs.nono
Height70.4 in.73.8 in.73.8 in.
Maximum payload1759.0 lbs.nono
Wheel base117.5 in.155.5 in.117.5 in.
Width77.1 in.nono
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Light Sandstone Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Pastel Blue
  • Red
  • White
  • Black
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Tangier Orange
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Red
  • Pastel Blue
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Light Sandstone Metallic
  • Light Sandstone Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Silver Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Red
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Pastel Blue
  • Medium Blue Metallic
