Used 1990 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Features & Specs

More about the 1990 C/K 1500 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manualnono
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161816
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manualnono
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg16/22 mpg15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)510.0/646.0 mi.544.0/748.0 mi.510.0/646.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.34.0 gal.34.0 gal.
Combined MPG161816
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm160 hp @ 4000 rpm160 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomno37.5 in.37.5 in.
Rear leg roomno34.8 in.34.8 in.
Measurements
Length212.6 in.nono
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.nono
Height70.4 in.nono
Maximum payload2192.0 lbs.2315.0 lbs.1742.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.141.5 in.141.5 in.
Width76.8 in.nono
Gross weightno6200 lbs.6200 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Smoke Blue Metallic
  • Adobe Gold Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Flame Red
  • Crimson Red Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Catalina Blue Metallic
  • Caramel Brown Metallic
