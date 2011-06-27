Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro Consumer Reviews
2013 camaro convertible 2lt FUN
One word FUN This car has everything you need to have a great time driving. I was not certain which engine to get when I ordered this car the v8 sounds great , the 6 cyl gets good gas mileage and has more power than you need. So if your on the fence about which engine to purchase you will be still having a blast with the 6 cyl.
2013 ZL1, a factory prepped hot rod!
Not something to be considered for an inexperienced driver. Excellent engineering, brakes and handling! Still this coupe is a 4000 pound automobile; if you want to enjoy it you should have a reasonably good mix of track and drag strip experience to appreciate the power,handling and the refinement that was built into this automobile. Just because it's fast doesn't mean you have to violate most all state laws it's perfectly agreeable as a good Highway Cruiser as well. One trip down I-35 into Texas yielded an amazing 24.8 miles per gallon between 70 and 80 miles an hour, outstanding achievement for a supercharged 580 horsepower 6.2 L V8. Of course your mileage may vary, in town fuel mileage just nothing to brag about. Mostly my mileage has been from 10 to 15 miles per gallon in City traffic. When asked why at age 65 I purchased this yellow and black factory muscle car my answer is simple: It is FUN ! 25K Update 12/14/19: Just keeping to the recommended maintenance has resulted in a almost trouble free ride. Have tweaked the engine and tires (295 frt. & 325 rear) to add an extra slice of performance. Short tube headers, Corsica exhaust system, Fuel injectors changed from 56lb. per hour to 88lb. per hour, colder plugs, 160 degree t/stat, overdrive Harmonic Balancer Kit, 5% Overdrive Balancer Pulley, Supercharger Pulley Hub, 2.55 8 Rib 10 Bolt Pulley, full retune via dynamometer. Still running a mostly stock air intake due to Arizona dust, nothing filters better than OEM performance filters. HP is now over 600+ to the rear wheels. Lost a little fuel mileage but got a nice gain in horsepower/torque. I added a front proximity sensor to avoid parking berms, Clear front bra to protect from rock chips, LED headlights, back up lights, tail lights, flashing circuit to 3rd brake light, LED interior lighting. All work except retuning performed by myself, I am a retired ASE certified Heavy Equipment mechanic.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2013 V6 Camaro Convertible 2 LT auto trans
I have owned three Camaros, a 1991 coupe, 1995 convertible and my current 2013 convertible.This is undoubtedly the best one yet. Great performance from the V6, good mileage and this sucker handles like an Indy car on the curves. Plus it has a very good ride. The engine pulls as good or better than the other two V8 models and I am getting used to the V6 sound. Mine is Blue Ray Metallic with white stripes and I entered it in its first car show Saturday and it won Ist place in its class. I also get a lot of great comments about it. I was going to buy a corvette but I'm glad I didn't 'cause this car gets much more attention and can run on the "cheap" gas. I love this car!!! I have since installed a Solo Performance cat back exhaust system and it makes the V6 sound as cool as a V8!! I love this car even more now!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Camaro LT w/ RS Package
I recently bought a 2013 Camaro LT with the RS Package (automatic)..best decision I could make! I love my new Camaro, it's a blast to drive, a total head turner. Only complaint is very poor visibility when backing out of a parking spot. So I just back in so I'm pulling out nose first and problem solved. It gets great gas mileage. I constantly get compliments when filling up at the gas station. I bought it with 20K miles on it, it was a lease car turned in and was in perfect condition.
I love my Camaro
I have enjoyed the past 3 years in my Camaro, even though it is a base model. This is my 3rd Camaro that I've owned, and the V6 outperforms the older V8s models that I've had. There are little things that I really appreciate, such as the windows opening a crack when you open the doors, so you never get the it didn't close all the way situation. Or, the radio staying on after you remove the keys and shuts off after you open a door. The seats are comfortable, the dashboard well laid out and easy to manipulate. You can only stream phone over bluetooth, so I have to connect via auxiliary connection to play music from my phone. It does have XM/Sirius, CD player (plays MP3s on CD too), and is smart enough to remember different music settings between radio/cd and the auxiliary input. When I had On-Star, they were able to send directions to the dashboard, which was almost like having a nav system. The trunk has room, but the opening doesn't allow you to put larger items into it, which is too bad. It is the best Camaro that I've driven in the winters, but still not very good in the snow. Visibility takes some getting used to as you sit lower and things feel like they are at neck level, though you can adjust the seat height. I've also been able to fit my child in the back seat from 7-10 years old, though he's soon outgrowing it. If I were looking for a used muscle car, I wouldn't hesitate in getting this. If you want something quick, but don't necessarily drive fast on a regular basis, I'd say the V6 would be fine for those times when you want to have a little fun. Pros: Quick acceleration Fun to drive Comfortable Well laid out controls/dash Added intelligent designs Cons: Trunk opening Base stereo doesn't stream audio over bluetooth, just phone Mileage (I average 24 mpg mixed)
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Camaro
Related Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer