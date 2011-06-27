Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro Consumer Reviews

2013 camaro convertible 2lt FUN chrisrich13 , 05/22/2013 24 of 25 people found this review helpful One word FUN This car has everything you need to have a great time driving. I was not certain which engine to get when I ordered this car the v8 sounds great , the 6 cyl gets good gas mileage and has more power than you need. So if your on the fence about which engine to purchase you will be still having a blast with the 6 cyl. Report Abuse

2013 ZL1, a factory prepped hot rod! Larry Franklin , 06/12/2018 ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Not something to be considered for an inexperienced driver. Excellent engineering, brakes and handling! Still this coupe is a 4000 pound automobile; if you want to enjoy it you should have a reasonably good mix of track and drag strip experience to appreciate the power,handling and the refinement that was built into this automobile. Just because it's fast doesn't mean you have to violate most all state laws it's perfectly agreeable as a good Highway Cruiser as well. One trip down I-35 into Texas yielded an amazing 24.8 miles per gallon between 70 and 80 miles an hour, outstanding achievement for a supercharged 580 horsepower 6.2 L V8. Of course your mileage may vary, in town fuel mileage just nothing to brag about. Mostly my mileage has been from 10 to 15 miles per gallon in City traffic. When asked why at age 65 I purchased this yellow and black factory muscle car my answer is simple: It is FUN ! 25K Update 12/14/19: Just keeping to the recommended maintenance has resulted in a almost trouble free ride. Have tweaked the engine and tires (295 frt. & 325 rear) to add an extra slice of performance. Short tube headers, Corsica exhaust system, Fuel injectors changed from 56lb. per hour to 88lb. per hour, colder plugs, 160 degree t/stat, overdrive Harmonic Balancer Kit, 5% Overdrive Balancer Pulley, Supercharger Pulley Hub, 2.55 8 Rib 10 Bolt Pulley, full retune via dynamometer. Still running a mostly stock air intake due to Arizona dust, nothing filters better than OEM performance filters. HP is now over 600+ to the rear wheels. Lost a little fuel mileage but got a nice gain in horsepower/torque. I added a front proximity sensor to avoid parking berms, Clear front bra to protect from rock chips, LED headlights, back up lights, tail lights, flashing circuit to 3rd brake light, LED interior lighting. All work except retuning performed by myself, I am a retired ASE certified Heavy Equipment mechanic. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2013 V6 Camaro Convertible 2 LT auto trans joemac26 , 03/25/2014 LT 2dr Convertible w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I have owned three Camaros, a 1991 coupe, 1995 convertible and my current 2013 convertible.This is undoubtedly the best one yet. Great performance from the V6, good mileage and this sucker handles like an Indy car on the curves. Plus it has a very good ride. The engine pulls as good or better than the other two V8 models and I am getting used to the V6 sound. Mine is Blue Ray Metallic with white stripes and I entered it in its first car show Saturday and it won Ist place in its class. I also get a lot of great comments about it. I was going to buy a corvette but I'm glad I didn't 'cause this car gets much more attention and can run on the "cheap" gas. I love this car!!! I have since installed a Solo Performance cat back exhaust system and it makes the V6 sound as cool as a V8!! I love this car even more now!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Camaro LT w/ RS Package luke326 , 03/16/2015 LT 2dr Coupe w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I recently bought a 2013 Camaro LT with the RS Package (automatic)..best decision I could make! I love my new Camaro, it's a blast to drive, a total head turner. Only complaint is very poor visibility when backing out of a parking spot. So I just back in so I'm pulling out nose first and problem solved. It gets great gas mileage. I constantly get compliments when filling up at the gas station. I bought it with 20K miles on it, it was a lease car turned in and was in perfect condition.