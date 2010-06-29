2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV Long-Term Road Test - New Updates

by Rex Tokeshi-Torres, Vehicle Testing Technician

What We Got

We introduced our 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV in February of that year. What lured us was GM's bold claim of "200-mile range at around $30,000." Touted as a long-range electric vehicle attainable by the masses, it was a compelling vehicle to add to our fleet. During this time, Tesla dominated the over 200-mile range marketplace, but you had to spend at least $60,000 to own one. We picked up a fully optioned Bolt Premier for $42,398, not including state and federal rebates.

What We Learned

The Bolt was in our test fleet almost as long as a U.S. presidential term. We averaged 11,314 miles per year and drove it as a daily commuter — which is essentially what it was meant to be. During this time, we learned the following:

Read on for all the details!

See full article and comment.

by Rex Tokeshi-Torres, Vehicle Testing Technician

At a Glance:

• The Bolt went 1,001 miles in September

• Your run-of-the-mill daily commuting

• A pedestrian gets detected

• Took it on a Home Depot run

Where Did We Drive It?

Regular commuting duties aside, the Bolt did manage to go on a little Home Depot run to return some home flooring items.

See full article and comment.

by Rex Tokeshi-Torres, Vehicle Testing Technician

At a Glance:

• We drove 1,105 miles in August

• Long road trip up to Fresno

• More daily commuting

• Steering wheel click and clicks some more

• The pain with EV charging

• 2020 Chevrolet Bolt gets more range — we have different thoughts

Where Did We Drive It?

The long-term 2017 Chevrolet Bolt had its lowest miles recorded since April at 1,105. That's still up from the 846-mile average from the previous three months of January through March. The roughly 265-mile one-way trip to Fresno can account for a big chunk of that distance in one day of travel — even though that had its own snags, as you can read below.

From there, it's commuting duties! Yay for consistency!

See full article and comment.

by Rex Tokeshi-Torres, Vehicle Testing Technician

July at a Glance:

• We drove 1,885 miles in the month of July

• Lots of local road trips and errand runs

• Surprised about the seat upholstery

• Is range anxiety a real thing with the Bolt?

Where Did We Drive It?

The Bolt has been brought back to its usual daily-driver routine. It was used for a few longer local road trips — longer than 30 miles — during this time, but daily commutes dominated the overall use. The nearly 2,000-mile month of July is a rarity more than a norm.

See full article and comment.

by Rex Tokeshi-Torres, Vehicle Testing Technician

May and June at a Long Glance:

• We drove 1,934 miles from May until June

• New records set!

• The Bolt encountered a very Tesla-esque moment

• OMG, the glare! THE GLAAAARE!!!

• Mother-in-law buys a Bolt

• Chevy continues obsession with plain hard plastics

• DIY vehicle maintenance: wiper fluid

Where Did We Drive It?

Our 2017 Chevrolet Bolt has been relegated to commuting duties after Senior Consumer Editor Ron Montoya conducted an EV ownership test over the month of April. You can read the Associated Press article here: "Can you own an electric car without a home charger?"

From May through June, we averaged 967 miles per month while doing commutes down to Orange County and running various errands around town. Lunch runs have been the most popular.

The Bolt remains a very good option when choosing an affordable EV, and it was a topic of conversation during these last couple of months as you'll read in our logbook highlights.

See full article and comment.

by Rex Tokeshi-Torres, Vehicle Testing Technician

April at a Glance:

• We drove 1,211 miles in April

• The Bolt has thick windshield pillars

• Charge stations have become routine

• Not all Level 3 charging stations are created equal (womp, womp)

• The steering wheel clicks

Where Did We Drive It?

We average about 800 miles a month in the Bolt, but in April we pushed past the 1,000-mile mark. The additional 200 miles came courtesy of some range-testing that Senior Consumer Advice Editor Ron Montoya conducted. It wasn't hyper-mile testing but rather a mixture of day-to-day usability and some leisure travel. Stay tuned for a separate article on Ron's findings.

April's other activities included typical commuting duties and experimenting with different Level 3 charging stations.

See full article and comment.

by Rex Tokeshi-Torres, Vehicle Testing Technician

January through March at a Glance:



We drove 2,538 miles over three months

We cleared up clutter and drove to the e-waste station

The lighter-colored interior is a bad move

The Bolt needs meatier tires

Where Did We Drive It?

Over three months, January to March, we drove our long-term Bolt an average of 846 miles each month, and we did it in the usual fashion: commuting and running nearby errands.

We know the Bolt can exceed 200 miles on a single charge, but we think most people use the Bolt to commute and run errands.

Some people choose to delay charging until they're down to about 50 miles, but most owners will plug in every day to keep it topped-up and ready to run around town.

Did you know that a 42-inch flat-screen TV can fit in the back? We were skeptical at first but were happy to learn that the Bolt can handle a large-item trip to the e-waste station.

See full article and comment.

by Rex Tokeshi-Torres, Vehicle Testing Technician

Where Did We Drive It?

To Disneyland, of course! And when not driving to the Magic Kingdom, we drove our 2017 Chevrolet Bolt mostly around town in December. Despite the Bolt's 250-ish miles of range, no one's signing it out for a road trip, not even during the holidays when many of us try to get out of town. You need to be fully committed if you plan to drive the Bolt outside of its range radius, fully committed to brief spells of long stops at DC fast chargers, when and where you can find them.

So while miles were contained to our local area, we still managed to add 740 miles to the Bolt's odometer.

See full article and comment.

by Rex Tokeshi-Torres, Vehicle Testing Technician

Where Did We Drive It?

There's an old saying that "you never get a second chance to make a first impression." In September, our 2017 Chevrolet Bolt got a chance to win over our esteemed copy chief Kathleen Clonts. You'll have to read her in-depth impressions below. We found them to be quite insightful.

The Bolt continues in its lifelong struggle with Southern California commutes. An editor got blinded during her drive, not by science, but by the glare from the dashtop vents. We were able to rediscover the cool, wide-angle rearview mirror camera feature and continue to appreciate the large, easy-to-understand infotainment screen during our local travels.

But remember last month when we said the Bolt was issue-free? Apparently, we jinxed ourselves because the steering wheel controls went on the fritz. Thankfully, cruise control still worked. Can you imagine doing without the volume and radio controls during a two-hour commute? Oh, the humanity!

See full article and comment.

by Rex Tokeshi-Torres, Vehicle Testing Technician

Where Did We Drive It?

It's been a while since we last checked in with our 2017 Chevrolet Bolt, June to be exact. What has it been up to?

Well, the Bolt is one of our commuting champions, and that is its bread-and-butter task around here. Whether it goes home with an editor who lives 10 miles away or with a staffer who lives 30 or more miles away in the San Fernando Valley or Orange County, the Bolt is a first-call commuter. Carpool-access stickers help, especially for our Orange County crew members who have carpool lanes on nearly all stretches of freeway from office to home. But it's the instant surge of torque and the ability to leapfrog through traffic that makes the Bolt a fun car to commute in.

It also has Apple CarPlay, which is a favorite with our iPhone-enabled crew. And the Bolt is just easy to operate and, for the most part (dying battery aside), reliable and issue-free.

See full article and comment.

by Abigail Bassett, Senior Director, Video & Photo

Where Did We Drive It?

I spent June mostly shuttling our little red electric vehicle back and forth to various video shoots around Southern California and commuting the 40 miles round trip from Torrance to Santa Monica on a daily basis. It was a lot of time to get acquainted with some of the great things the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt does, as well as some of its quirks.

See full article and comment.

by Calvin Kim, Road Test Engineer

Where Did We Drive It?

After all the shenanigans of April, our 2017 Chevrolet Bolt had a quiet and reliable month of commuting and city driving — exactly what this EV hatchback is good for. Instead of doing the daily driver shuffle with different editors in and out of the driver's seat every day, we had a few drivers stay in the Bolt for longer periods. This approach provides more accurate electric use data, as well as a new perspective for some who may question the very seat they're sitting in.

See full article and comment.

by Will Kaufman, Associate Staff Writer

Where Did We Drive It?

Our 2017 Chevrolet Bolt is back on regular duty after all the recent drama. In case you missed the headlines, in April we wrote up the full story of how faulty hardware and software led to range issues that left two editors stranded on the side of the road with a dead Bolt.

Chevrolet took the Bolt in, diagnosed and repaired the problem, and we've had no further issues. April was relatively uneventful and our Bolt trundled along cheerfully enough through the daily abuse of an L.A. commute. For the full story, read Dan Edmunds' write-up; Bolt owners and prospective buyers will want to know these details.

See full article and comment.

by Dan Edmunds, Director of Vehicle Testing

Note: As of April 5, 2018, GM will begin contacting owners of 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EVs and asking them to bring in their cars for a software update. We don't know if this grew out of the account detailed below, but you'll want to read the whole thing if you're a Bolt EV owner.

It happened the first time on January 11 while editor Brent Romans was driving our 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV to his home base some 235 miles away on the far side of Fresno, California. At the approximate halfway point in Bakersfield, he'd stopped briefly for a quick shot of extra juice at a DC fast charger. He'd unplugged with an indicated 174 miles of range in hand with just 113 miles left to cover. Piece of cake.

Traffic was lighter than it had been in L.A., and the pace of traffic was brisk. But the miles were coming off the range meter faster than Brent was driving them, so he reeled in his pace a bit. With 10 miles left to cover and 30 miles of indicated range remaining, the Bolt suddenly went into reduced power mode.

He tried to limp it home, but 45 mph was all the Bolt would give. A quarter-mile later, it wouldn't even do that, and Brent coasted the Bolt to a halt at the edge of the dark freeway. A passing highway patrol officer came upon the scene and used his cruiser to shield the Bolt from oncoming traffic as they waited for the tow truck.

See full article and comment.

by Dan Edmunds, Director of Vehicle Testing

Where Did We Drive It?

Our 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV accumulated only 774 fresh miles this month, which brings it up to 14,563 miles in all. Sure, February is a short month, but more nefarious forces were at work. Our trusty Bolt let us down and spent a full week at a local dealer going nowhere while it awaited a brand-new replacement battery pack.

Full details will come in a stand-alone writeup that will appear soon, including how we learned this was a known issue supposedly confined to early Bolts that had long since been discovered and resolved in production.

But this knowledge did not impress Kurt, the person who was driving when the Bolt abruptly toggled from 60 miles remaining to reduced power mode while in the leftmost HOV lane on a crowded freeway. As power ebbed away, he somehow steered it across lanes and onto the shoulder of a long exit ramp. Still, something like this leaves a bad taste in your mouth as you sit waiting for a tow truck for 90 minutes for no understandable reason.

Unlike January, there were no long trips out of town. Kurt's pre-problem drive was typical of this month's miles. It was all local go-to-work driving.

See full article and comment.

by Calvin Kim, Road Test Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

In contrast to a quiet December, the first month of 2018 brought a lot of action to our long-term 2017 Chevrolet Bolt. With all of our drivers back in the office after some much-needed R&R, our Bolt stayed out of the garage and on the roads — a lot. In fact, nearly all of the 1,393 miles accrued during January were on nothing but Los Angeles' finest traffic-clogged roads.

Thanks to its HOV sticker, the Bolt was an easy choice for drivers needing to get across town in less than two hours. And although it's a compact, the fold-down seats proved invaluable when we needed to haul some gear around or go on a long shopping run.

See full article and comment.

by Calvin Kim, Road Test Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

The end of November through December is typically sporadic for our long-term fleet. Depending on who gets what cars, some will plow through 2,000 miles on cross-country visits. Others, not so much. Our trusty 2017 Chevrolet Bolt fell into the latter category because the few Edmundites (including me) who got the keys to our EV hatchback opted for staycations with family.

In this case, that meant about 540 miles of nothing but stop-and-go city driving, which, incidentally, this little electric car enjoys. While it's beneficial that more drivers are experiencing the Bolt, the true win is that more drivers are able to properly operate the controls and understand what the comprehensive dash is indicating.

See full article and comment.

by Mike Schmidt, Senior Manager, Vehicle Testing Operations

Where Did We Drive It?

We drove our 2017 Chevrolet Bolt all over town last month. The vast majority of time spent in motion was between 15 mph and 50 mph, both on city streets and in rush-hour freeway traffic. It is right in that window that the Bolt seems happiest, we've learned. Drive it long enough under these conditions (maybe even click down to L mode for max brake regeneration) and there is potential for record-breaking battery range. November was our best month yet.

See full article and comment.

by Kurt Niebuhr, Photo Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

When Ferris Bueller said, "Life comes at you fast," he was in no way referring to life on an L.A. freeway. Out here, life comes at you one agonizing foot at a time, but that's when the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV does its best work. And for the month of October, we saw the Bolt do its bestest work ever.

See full article and comment.

by Dan Edmunds, Director of Vehicle Testing

Where Did We Drive It?

We didn't quite add 1,000 miles to our 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV this month, but we got close. Most of the mileage came from commuting, and because our Bolt EV has HOV lane access stickers, it's a favorite with those of us who have a particularly long drive to the office.

A couple of short weekend excursions were mixed in here and there because our Bolt can use DC fast charging equipment, but no one has thus far embarked on any kind of extended road trip. I'm willing to bet that situation will change fairly soon.

See full article and comment.

by Mike Schmidt, Senior Manager, Vehicle Testing Operations

Where Did We Drive It?

August was another low-mileage month for our 2017 Chevrolet Bolt, but it was not without some drama. We spent the past four weeks using the Chevy to get to and from the office and as a city runabout. Never far from a charging station, the range envelope was not really pushed. Despite the lack of miles, there was still some excitement.

The Bolt spent a portion of the month out of commission with a flat tire. More precisely, flat tires. It went to three different tire shops and rode on the back of a flatbed tow truck. And it sent us on a seemingly wild goose chase in search of a replacement tire. In the end, the experience served as a frustrating reminder of what it's like to own a car without a spare tire.

See full article and comment.

by Mike Schmidt, Senior Manager, Vehicle Testing Operations

It started with a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) warning Saturday night.

The left rear tire on our 2017 Chevrolet Bolt was down to 23 psi from 38. A quick inspection showed no obvious visual, or audible, cues of puncture. So we aired it up to 45 psi and parked the Bolt for the night. By morning it was back down to 41. While there was some relief that it was a slow leak, we still had a problem. Our adventure began the next morning at the tire shop.

See full article and comment.

by Kurt Niebuhr, Photo Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

I guess this was one of those months for our 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV. No, nothing bad happened to our little red runabout, but it didn't really rack up that many miles. When it wasn't parked, it stayed local and low-key. It's still a congested city/snarled freeway traffic favorite, and instead of complaints, the logbook filled up with ways Chevrolet could make the Bolt even better now that the Model 3 is in production.

See full article and comment.

by Ed Hellwig, Senior Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

Does commuting on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles count as going anywhere? Most times, it sure doesn't feel like it. Then again, driving our 2016 Chevrolet Bolt EV means access to the carpool lane no matter how many people are in the car, so at least that helps a little. It's one of the big reasons why our Bolt has spent so much time on the highway compared to running around town.

Once the weekend hits, however, several of our drivers made use of the Bolt for various shopping trips; its small size and handy cargo area make it great for grocery runs and getting spots in crowded parking lots. And let's face it, the Bolt may have some serious range, but no one is going to pick it for a road trip. It's destined for this kind of domestic duty, and it's good for it in more ways than one.

See full article and comment.

by Kurt Niebuhr, Photo Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

I don't think a lot of us editors knew what to make of the Chevy Bolt EV when it first entered the fleet. Our experiences with compact EVs had been limited to cars such as the BMW i3, Fiat 500e and the Nissan Leaf, all of which have a usable range of around 100 miles or less. When you've got a fleet of "normal" cars, it's understandable the Bolt saw relatively few takers early on.

After a few months, and more than a few 200-plus-mile tanks of electrons, word has spread and more of our staff members are starting to take the plunge into the electrified waters. Yeah, bad choice of words there.

See full article and comment.

by Dan Frio, Automotive Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

Given the range of our 2017 Chevrolet Bolt, "where we drove it" usually pans out to "around town." We haven't yet taken the Bolt on an extensive road trip because, well, that's not quite the car's forte. But with some judicious planning, maybe we can make a Bay Area run. With a well-timed stop to top up, Vegas shouldn't be a problem either.

But even our "around town" driving tallies up plenty of miles on the Bolt and also underscores the utility of an EV with 250-ish miles of range. Vehicle Testing Assistant Mike Massey drove it from Los Angeles' northern valley hinterlands to the middle of coastal Orange County and back on little more than half the Bolt's range and a brief charge on a 240-volt "pump" during dinner. Director of Vehicle Testing Dan Edmunds drove it around the Inland Empire, stopping to charge up at the BMW Training Center (note the irony of a Chevy topping up in the home of the i3).

In all, we put about 1,350 miles on the Bolt in April, a good month for any car in our fleet, regardless of powertrain. We recorded our best range so far — 248.6 miles — early in the month, backed by a 240.2-mile run a couple of weeks later.

See full article and comment.

by Ed Hellwig, Senior Editor on April 25, 2017

It's been roughly five months since we bought our 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV and in that time we've managed to put nearly 5,000 miles on the all-electric hatchback. Not a bad run so far, but according to General Motors, if you added up the mileage on every Bolt EV (there are 3,492 currently on the road), the total has surpassed 4.5 million miles.

See full article and comment.

by Travis Langness, Automotive Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

After just a few weeks in the fleet, our long-term 2017 Chevrolet Bolt has become a staff favorite. It's an excellent city car with above-average range (as far as compact electric cars go) and the carpool stickers make it extremely useful in traffic-plagued Southern California.

Here's what our editors had to say while driving it during the month of March.

See full article and comment.

by Michael Massey, Vehicle Testing Assistant

Electric cars and test tracks don't typically mix very well. That didn't stop us from bringing our new long-term 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV out to our test facility to see what it could do. Even if it doesn't generate impressive acceleration numbers, pushing it to the limit still provides some useful information.

Take the jump to see how it stacked up against other electric vehicles we've tested.

See full article and comment.

by Dan Edmunds, Director of Vehicle Testing

Where Did We Drive It?

The answer to this question is not self-evident when it comes to the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV. You can't assume it's simply "to work and back" or "to dinner and a movie" like it might be for other $40,000 electric vehicles. As we've seen with the two Teslas we've owned, 200-plus miles of range is a difference that really makes a difference. You can actually go somewhere in a Bolt.

See full article and comment.

by Ronald Montoya, Senior Consumer Advice Editor on February 6, 2017

Last year at CES, General Motors debuted the production version of its Chevrolet Bolt EV with a large sign that read "200-Mile Range, Around $30,000." Two bold claims at a time when the only way to get an electric vehicle with that much range was to spend more than double that on a Tesla. GM said the Bolt would deliver on a promise of "a long-range electric vehicle attainable by the masses."

Here we are a year later and the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt is now a reality. Critically for GM, the Bolt arrived about a calendar year before we expect to see the Tesla Model 3, which also promises to be an affordable long-range EV.

Not only did the Bolt arrive on time, it came with an EPA-verified range of 238 miles. That's more than double what most of the EVs on the market currently offer, which makes it far more attractive to average car buyers.

With that in mind, we added our name to a few of the waiting lists at nearby dealers. As soon as one became available, we took the plunge and scored one of the most talked-about EVs of the year for our long-term fleet.

See full article and comment.