2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV Consumer Reviews

The best car I've ever had Alan L , 12/17/2018 Premier 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) 72 of 72 people found this review helpful After driving Audis for more than 16 years, I decided I wanted to do something enviro-friendly. I had my name on the list for a Tesla 3, but it was taking so long, and my Audi lease was up. I went to test-drive a Chevy Volt, but the salesman suggested I try the Bolt. On first look, I thought it would be too small, but was surprised how spacious it was inside - there is no traditional engine, of course, so all of that extra space goes to the passengers. Then I drove it, and was surprised by how powerful and what fun it is to drive - really zips around. The handling is also great because the center of gravity is much better than a traditional gas engine car. The battery accounts for the majority of the weight and is centered at the bottom of the vehicle, where in traditional cars, that weight is in the front. My family was skeptical about the car but soon fell in love with it. When the lease on our minivan is up in a year, we plan to get a second Bolt. We plug in the car in a normal wall plug in our garage every night, and have not had the need for a more expensive charger. Normal mileage is 40-50 miles a day which the car handles fine - with a 250 mile range, we've never had an issue. Since we have a solar powered house, our electricity bill, including the car charge is about $10!! I must stress though that all the environmental benefits of the car, although cool, are not the most important reason I drive it. I drive it because I love driving the car. It's a terrific piece of engineering, and I know when the world gets the benefits of all-electric cars they will never go back to gas dinosaurs again. The problem is that many still don't know the difference between hybrids and all-electrics, and hybrids can be sluggish as they are carrying the weight of two engines - the traditional gas and the electric motor. Electric cars are really powerful as they have just one electric motor. This is the future, folks! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

One nice little car! Greg Ludlow , 11/11/2018 Premier 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) 36 of 37 people found this review helpful I finally had it with repairs and maintenance on our German auto and figured that perhaps it was time to look at an electric vehicle. I admit it is early in the game but so far my wife and I are really enjoying our new Chevy Bolt. The interior is rather aster but it's comfortable and extraordinarily roomy but, there are interior amenities we would love to see (ie dual climate control, power seats, sun roof). There is plenty of power and get-up and go, and we love the fact that there's no gas, no oil, and little to no maintenance. The onboard tech info is useful and seems to cover anything you might want to know. At the moment, I have no interest in another European money pit. Thank goodness electrical vehicles are making themselves a good, rational alternative. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love This Car! JBA , 01/16/2019 Premier 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) 47 of 49 people found this review helpful Earlier Bolts were criticized for having poor headlights, GM must have listened. These 2019 lights are the best I’ve ever experienced in almost 60 years of driving. I also love the auto-dimming feature. I don’t typically drive more than 50 miles a day and on just household current the car fully charges overnight with time to spare — you don’t need to bother with a 240 volt installation unless you drive a whole lot more than I do. I hated the ride of my Nissan Leaf which constantly tossed me around over even small road irregularities— thankfully the Bolt rides much better, absorbs the road and its motions are extremely well damped. My only complaint is the car has so many capabilities, the learning curve is steep. I spent a lot of time sitting in the car, reading the Owners Manual in order to learn how to work everything. However, I love gadgets and this Bolt is the ultimate gadget! 7/16/2019 Still love this car. Its ease of acceleration, quickness make it a pleasure to drive. 1/17/20 Still in love. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Never buying ICE again John Bowie , 09/30/2018 LT 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) 44 of 46 people found this review helpful So I wanted a Tesla, but could afford one (or couldn't get spousal agreement). Test drove many options and was thoroughly impressed with this. I will drive 50K miles this year, so I needed a car I could rely on, had range and I have no backup plan - so I'm all in. I have previously had some wonderful little Japanese cars that were a true joy to drive. The good - fun to drive, wicked cheap to run, little range anxiety so far, well built, decent cockpit design, one pedal driving, quiet. The okay - rides a little high and definitely not sport tuned like a traditional car, design (once you get through the first two days of realizing how cheap it looks) it grows on you. The bad - seats are not that comfortable, stereo uninspiring for sound quality, charges slowly - but they all do if you are on a road trip. Overall, I have truly loved driving this car so far and will never go back to a traditional car based purely on handling and costs. I will be happy when charging improves, but it is not something that causes me stress yet (my closest EVGO station is 100 miles away!). For anyone in indecision, test drive the car to see the difference. Then do some research on resale values of these and old teslas - they are holding values way better than anyone expected for good reason. Even better, reach out and talk to an owner - they will espouse virtues - because for the most part - the salespeople are clueless because there are not nearly enough of these every hanging out at the dealerships. Depending on driving style, how and climate there is a range of 150 - 300 miles - this should be more than enough for most people. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse