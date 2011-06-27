2020 Chevrolet Blazer Consumer Reviews

Best of the Lot Paul1946 , 06/15/2020 Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 14 of 16 people found this review helpful We took the time to investigate a number of vehicles in the mid-sized SUV category and bought a new Chevrolet Blazer. First is the fact that the doors are large enough to get in and out of with ease. I am an amputee and 6ft tall. Oddly, the worst in this category is the Toyota Highlander. The doors are far too small. Next, is a quiet interior going down the road. (The Highlander was terrible in this category.) We love the 3.6 L V-6 as it has loads of power for merging onto the freeway and passing. Of course you pay for all this power in lower MPG numbers. We don't drive all that much and appreciate the power this engine provides. We got the 3LT model and my wife loves having the HOMELINK garage door opener feature along with all the other nice features in this trim level. The ride is very smooth over rough surfaces we have encountered. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Blazer Premier Tonne Stuff , 02/11/2020 Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 12 of 15 people found this review helpful Excellent driving dynamics and handling. Interior plastics could be improved in certain areas. Infotainment works very well and is intuitive. All in all very good ownership experience. Report Abuse

Blazer RS, Camaro Inspired SUV George A , 05/28/2020 RS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Love the styling, performance and overall driving experience! The RS package makes for a look that is both aggressive and beautiful at the same time. The interior has the same dash and seat trim as it’s RS cousin. Very happy with the Blazer and would highly recommend it! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ad Build Your Blazer Silver Ice Metallic

Iridescent Pearl Tricoat

Cajun Red Tintcoat

Graphite Metallic

Midnight Blue Metallic

Nightfall Gray Metallic

Oakwood Metallic

Red Hot

Sunlit Bronze Metallic Build & Price Chevrolet.com Disclaimer Some colors are extra cost. See dealer for details.

Don't bother with the low end models. dctommy , 11/09/2019 RS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 33 of 46 people found this review helpful The wimpy 1500 lb towing capacity means that the transmission might give up and quit soon after the warranty period is up. The top models feature a 4500 lb towing capacity which means better cooling apparatus on the transmission so it should last much longer. By contrast the entry level Nissan Pathfinder can tow 6000 lbs with it's CVT transmission. It's not just about pulling boats or campers. It's about investing in a vehicle that could last for 500k miles and get handed down to your kids. But make sure you always take any Nissan only to the dealer for transmission service. CVT transmissions require special fluid and many shops end up adding regular transmission fluid resulting in premature failure after a few days of driving. If you mainly lease your vehicles for shorter periods of time and are getting into the Chevy Blazer mostly for it's drop dead GORGEOUS looks, then the life of it's tranny might be of lower concern. However if you do opt for the entry level model with long term ownership in mind, beyond 100k miles: consider your extended warranty options. Transmission replacements cost thousands. Report Abuse