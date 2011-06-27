  1. Home
Used 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche Consumer Reviews

191 reviews
1st vehicle it would hurt me to give up!

truly, 03/22/2008
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

This is the first vehicle I have ever owned that it would truly hurt to give up. I bought it new 184000 miles ago and its been great, Outside of normal maintaince, I had the rear locking differential replaced at 140000 miles. The versatility of the midgate makes it so I can haul 4 x 8 drywall with 12' long 2 by 4's on top of them, sticking between the front seats, all out of the weather. Its great for hauling the grocerys, moving a kid to college or taking 5 full sized adults on a trip. Towing is ok, ride and comfort is better than any car or minivan that I ever owned.

Its amazing!

thebat_02avy, 05/13/2015
1500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

Ive owned my avalanche for a couple of years now, i bought it in 2013 with 145xxx miles on it and i haven't had a single problem with it. its a blast to drive!

Cargo Compartment Door Latch

Nwankama Nwankama, 02/22/2002
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I was an unlikely convert to Chevy. Having been a Toyota and Honda owner in the past, I have come to appreciate reliability. However, I test drove the Avalanche and fell in love with it, and bought one. But I have a concern: is it a faulty build or design? On two occassions while driving my Avi, the cargo bed door has open by itself. On one accasion, I actually had it locked with the key. Has any othe rperson experienced this, or is something wrong with Avalanche?

2002 Chevy Avalanche 2500 4X4 8.1

Larry Richard, 10/24/2007
31 of 34 people found this review helpful

One of the best riding and driving vehicles I have ever owned. Awesome power and torque. Gas mileage is not bad for all the cubic inches you get. A good all around vehicle. I would definately buy another one.

I love this truck

rb, 05/21/2010
17 of 18 people found this review helpful

Bought my Avalanche with 12K miles in 2003, it now has 167K and going strong. Considering the miles, other than routine things like, brakes, shocks, oil and tires, this truck has broken down very little. I had some front end work done, pitman arm and ball joints at about 100k, and a knock sensor at 150K. I replace the water pump at 150K because the gasket was leaking and I had to remove it to do the gasket. The original brakes lasted 100k. Still on the original alternator, radiator, exhaust etc.

