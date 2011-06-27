Used 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche Consumer Reviews

1st vehicle it would hurt me to give up! truly , 03/22/2008 20 of 20 people found this review helpful This is the first vehicle I have ever owned that it would truly hurt to give up. I bought it new 184000 miles ago and its been great, Outside of normal maintaince, I had the rear locking differential replaced at 140000 miles. The versatility of the midgate makes it so I can haul 4 x 8 drywall with 12' long 2 by 4's on top of them, sticking between the front seats, all out of the weather. Its great for hauling the grocerys, moving a kid to college or taking 5 full sized adults on a trip. Towing is ok, ride and comfort is better than any car or minivan that I ever owned. Report Abuse

Its amazing! thebat_02avy , 05/13/2015 1500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Ive owned my avalanche for a couple of years now, i bought it in 2013 with 145xxx miles on it and i haven't had a single problem with it. its a blast to drive!

Cargo Compartment Door Latch Nwankama Nwankama , 02/22/2002 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I was an unlikely convert to Chevy. Having been a Toyota and Honda owner in the past, I have come to appreciate reliability. However, I test drove the Avalanche and fell in love with it, and bought one. But I have a concern: is it a faulty build or design? On two occassions while driving my Avi, the cargo bed door has open by itself. On one accasion, I actually had it locked with the key. Has any othe rperson experienced this, or is something wrong with Avalanche?

2002 Chevy Avalanche 2500 4X4 8.1 Larry Richard , 10/24/2007 31 of 34 people found this review helpful One of the best riding and driving vehicles I have ever owned. Awesome power and torque. Gas mileage is not bad for all the cubic inches you get. A good all around vehicle. I would definately buy another one.