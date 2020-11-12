Why the Basic 2021 Ford Bronco Makes Us Happy

The entry-level Bronco offers both body styles and both engines.

The hilariously named Sasquatch package is also available and offers real off-road capability.

Though we are sometimes attracted to a base model's simplicity, or perhaps one of its standout features (like a manual transmission), most manufacturers don't take the base model very seriously. Entry-level variants are usually loaded (or un-loaded) with the chintziest upholstery, the dinkiest engine, the skinniest wheels and various other nagging reminders that you cheaped out.

But the 2021 Ford Bronco does the base model proud, and here's why.

Power to the Cheap People

Since the Bronco is kind of a light truck, you'd expect Ford to take a trucky approach to packaging body styles, engines and capability. But the base Bronco bucks (hey, it's been a rough week) that trend by offering both body styles as well as both powertrain options at the entry level. As refreshing as it is to have a manual transmission as an option, it's arguably even better to know you don't have to drop over $40K just to get 310 horsepower and 400 lb-ft from the up-level twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6 engine.

It's hard to say which of the powertrain options we'd go for (we are suckers for a manual transmission), but it's great to see that buyers who aren't flush with cash won't get stuck with a motor and transmission they don't want. Maybe someday they'll offer a V8 for the entry-level crowd, too. Hey, we can dream.