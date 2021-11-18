Vietnam's VinFast Wants a Big Piece of the EV Pie

A wider dashboard and center console fill the VF e36's cabin, and the design puts the touchscreen display within closer reach of the driver and front passenger. The technology supports over-the-air software updates, so it stays current over time. Owners can customize the data shown on the screen, and a one-swipe Zen Mode turns the screen into a digital picture frame, according to Lyon. VinFast has previously announced that the infotainment system offers natural voice recognition and a digital voice assistant that you rouse by saying "Hey, VinFast."

Automotive News reports that the VF e36 uses the same front and rear electric motors as the VF e35, but a 96-kWh battery provides 340 miles (WLTP) of range.

More cool VinFast stuff

Both of VinFast's new EVs will have advanced driver assist systems. They include the expected features plus a fully automated parking system with a summon function that is similar to what Tesla offers. A Smart Security traffic and driver monitoring system is also in the works.

Lastly, VinFast said it will offer a 10-year warranty for both models but did not disclose what the warranty covers.

Edmunds says

Fittingly, VinFast debuted the VF e35 and VF e36 in Los Angeles, not far from its North American headquarters. But it takes more than a splashy reveal at a big auto show to crack the U.S. consumer code. Just ask Geely.

In any case, of the two upcoming VinFast SUVs, we like the VF e36. It has the right look, it has the right size, and it appears ready to siphon customers who might otherwise choose the upcoming Lucid Gravity or Rivian R1S, not to mention the Hyundai Ioniq 7 and Kia EV9.

We'll know soon enough if the automaker's V-shaped lighting signature stands for vaporware in addition to Vietnam, Vingroup and VinFast. The company plans to start taking orders by the middle of 2022, with the first U.S. customer deliveries taking place by the end of next year.