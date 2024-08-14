Used Vehicle Prices Undergo Major Course Correction in Q2

Electric vehicles might be considered the transportation of the future, but recent developments in the U.S. market have also made them a readily available secondhand item.

The state of the used vehicle market in Q2 2024

Used vehicle values fell by 6.8% year over year from $29,742 in Q2 2023 to $27,472 in Q2 2024. This decline was paired with a negligible increase in turnover on dealership lots: The average days to turn — the number of days a vehicle sits on a dealership lot before being sold — for used vehicles was 35 days in Q2 2024 compared to 34 days in Q2 2023.

These trends in the used market are a direct reflection of dynamics in the new-car market as inventory levels normalize: The average discount for new vehicles climbed to $1,687 in Q2 2024 compared to $611 in Q2 2023, while the average days to turn for new vehicles increased to 53 days in Q2 2024 compared to 37 days in Q2 2023. A buildup of new vehicles on lots over the past year has been the catalyst for discounts and incentives on aging inventory. As these new car prices trend downward, values of newer used vehicles have correspondingly declined.