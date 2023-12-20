Approximately 1 million Toyota and Lexus vehicles are being recalled due to faulty airbag systems, the automakers announced Wednesday. All of the affected models are from the 2020, 2021 and 2022 model years, and cover a wide range of products, from sedans to minivans to SUVs.

The issue revolves around the front passenger seat occupant sensors installed in these vehicles. In some cases, the sensors "could have been improperly manufactured, causing a short circuit," Toyota said in a statement. This could result in the occupant detection system not being able to properly measure the passenger's weight, meaning the airbag might not deploy in the event of a crash.

The list of affected vehicles is extensive and includes:

2021 Lexus ES 250

2020-2022 Lexus ES 300h

2020-2021 Lexus ES 350

2020-2021 Lexus RX 350

2020-2021 Lexus RX 450h

2020-2021 Toyota Avalon

2020-2021 Toyota Avalon Hybrid

2020-2022 Toyota Camry

2020-2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid

2020-2021 Toyota Corolla

2020-2021 Toyota Highlander

2020-2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

2020-2021 Toyota RAV4

2020-2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

2021 Toyota Sienna

The fix? Toyota said its dealers will inspect the occupant detection sensors and, if necessary, replace them. All of this will be done at no cost to owners, of course.

Toyota will begin notifying customers by mid-February. To check if your vehicle is affected by this recall, the company encourages you to visit its dedicated recall website.