- Roughly 1 million Toyota and Lexus vehicles are being recalled in the United States.
- The recall is due to potentially faulty passenger occupant sensors that might not cause an airbag to delpoy in the event of a crash.
- A variety of Toyota and Lexus models from the 2020 to 2022 model years are affected.
A Million Toyota, Lexus Vehicles Recalled Over Faulty Airbags
The affected vehicles might have a faulty front seat passenger occupant sensor
Approximately 1 million Toyota and Lexus vehicles are being recalled due to faulty airbag systems, the automakers announced Wednesday. All of the affected models are from the 2020, 2021 and 2022 model years, and cover a wide range of products, from sedans to minivans to SUVs.
The issue revolves around the front passenger seat occupant sensors installed in these vehicles. In some cases, the sensors "could have been improperly manufactured, causing a short circuit," Toyota said in a statement. This could result in the occupant detection system not being able to properly measure the passenger's weight, meaning the airbag might not deploy in the event of a crash.
The list of affected vehicles is extensive and includes:
- 2021 Lexus ES 250
- 2020-2022 Lexus ES 300h
- 2020-2021 Lexus ES 350
- 2020-2021 Lexus RX 350
- 2020-2021 Lexus RX 450h
- 2020-2021 Toyota Avalon
- 2020-2021 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020-2022 Toyota Camry
- 2020-2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2020-2021 Toyota Corolla
- 2020-2021 Toyota Highlander
- 2020-2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020-2021 Toyota RAV4
- 2020-2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
- 2021 Toyota Sienna
The fix? Toyota said its dealers will inspect the occupant detection sensors and, if necessary, replace them. All of this will be done at no cost to owners, of course.
Toyota will begin notifying customers by mid-February. To check if your vehicle is affected by this recall, the company encourages you to visit its dedicated recall website.
Edmunds says
It's imperative that owners have their cars inspected ASAP, as a faulty airbag could result in serious injury (or worse) in the event of a crash.