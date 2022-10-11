The 2023 BMW M2 Has 453 Horsepower, a Manual and Wild Styling

What is the BMW M2?

Take one 2 Series coupe, add lots of power, fortify it with a full M-division mechanical massage, make sure people can identify it at a glance, and you've got the all-new BMW M2. We last saw the M2 for the 2021 model year as part of the first-generation car. The new model is based on the redesigned 2 Series coupe that debuted last year. That means it's bigger and heavier but also more powerful and equipped with BMW's latest technology.

The second-gen M2 boasts 453 horsepower, a standard manual transmission, a traction control system with ten different settings, and even a feature that will rate how well you can drift the car. BMW pegs the M2's release date at April of 2023 and says its price will start at $63,195, including destination.

What's under the BMW M2's hood?

BMW stuffs its latest M division twin-turbo inline-six into the new M2. The 3.0-liter engine belts out 453 hp at 6,250 rpm and 406 lb-ft of torque between 2,650 and 5,870 rpm, and revs out to 7,200 rpm. The engine makes 48 more hp than the 2019-2021 M2 Competition, but comes up 20 ponies shy of the base version of the M4, which has this same engine.

Unlike the M4, the M2 is rear-wheel drive only and doesn't offer all-wheel drive. A six-speed manual transmission — also known as a Generation Zoomers anti-theft device — is standard, and an eight-speed automatic with shift paddles mounted on the steering wheel is optional. There's no official word of a more powerful M2 Competition, but it seems plausible that one will debut in a year or two.