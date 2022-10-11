The 2023 BMW M2 Has 453 Horsepower, a Manual and Wild Styling

- New M version of the recently redesigned 2 Series coupe
- 453 horsepower from an M4-derived turbocharged six-cylinder engine
- Rear-wheel drive and standard six-speed manual
- Lots of go-fast tech, too
- Kicks off the second M2 generation for 2023
Take one 2 Series coupe, add lots of power, fortify it with a full M-division mechanical massage, make sure people can identify it at a glance, and you've got the all-new BMW M2. We last saw the M2 for the 2021 model year as part of the first-generation car. The new model is based on the redesigned 2 Series coupe that debuted last year. That means it's bigger and heavier but also more powerful and equipped with BMW's latest technology.
The second-gen M2 boasts 453 horsepower, a standard manual transmission, a traction control system with ten different settings, and even a feature that will rate how well you can drift the car. BMW pegs the M2's release date at April of 2023 and says its price will start at $63,195, including destination.
BMW stuffs its latest M division twin-turbo inline-six into the new M2. The 3.0-liter engine belts out 453 hp at 6,250 rpm and 406 lb-ft of torque between 2,650 and 5,870 rpm, and revs out to 7,200 rpm. The engine makes 48 more hp than the 2019-2021 M2 Competition, but comes up 20 ponies shy of the base version of the M4, which has this same engine.
Unlike the M4, the M2 is rear-wheel drive only and doesn't offer all-wheel drive. A six-speed manual transmission — also known as a Generation Zoomers anti-theft device — is standard, and an eight-speed automatic with shift paddles mounted on the steering wheel is optional. There's no official word of a more powerful M2 Competition, but it seems plausible that one will debut in a year or two.
Good question. It's more powerful than the old M2, but it's also heavier. BMW lists it at 3,816 pounds with the manual transmission, or 3,867 pounds with the automatic. This seems rather portly to us considering this is the smallest BMW sport coupe you can buy. It's nearly 400 pounds more than a six-cylinder Toyota GR Supra, for example.
Still, if you go by BMW's numbers, this rocket will scream to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds with the stick-shift and 3.9 seconds with the automatic. That's right on point with the GR Supra and Ford Mustang Mach 1. BMW electronically limits top speed to 155 mph unless you opt for the M Driver's package, which bumps maximum velocity to 177 mph.
Naturally, the M2 gets a full M-division workup to support this kind of speed. Structural improvements, upgraded cooling and oiling systems, and more powerful brakes with six-piston front calipers ensure the M2 is ready for track day.
BMW emphasizes how precise and controllable the new M2's handling is. To that end, the car gets a collection of hardware and software that can make a driver with zero racing experience look like a track-day hero, within reason.
Starting at the contact patches, the staggered 19-inch front and 20-inch rear lightweight alloy wheels wear 275/35 front and 285/30 rear performance tires. They're bolted to a suspension with M-specific tuning and adaptive damping. Besides the limited-run M2 CS, this is the first time the M2 has come with an adaptive suspension. The previous model was stiff-riding, so this welcome addition should help smooth out daily commuting.
An active limited-slip rear differential and sophisticated stability and traction control systems that are highly adjustable should help you get the most out of the car. A speed-sensing and variable ratio steering system is also standard, while an optional carbon fiber roof reduces weight and the M2's center of gravity at the expense of the standard sunroof.
All 2 Series Coupes get a new touchscreen interface 2023, which we'll cover in more detail below. However, here we'll note that it looks a little out of place in a driver-focused machine like the new M2. A test-drive will better inform this opinion closer to when the car goes on sale.
Otherwise, the M2 exhibits the same mix of quality materials and geometric forms that you'll find in the standard 2 Series Coupe. Heated, power-adjustable sport seats are standard, wrapped in perforated leather with illuminated M logos in the head restraints. Optional M Carbon front bucket seats are another first for the new M2. They are wrapped in premium leather, are 24 pounds lighter and retain their power adjustments and heating elements.
The M Carbon seats are part of the available M Carbon package, which also dresses the cabin in carbon fiber trim. Gloss black trim is standard, with aluminum also available. Expect the M2 to be comfortable for two adults, with the tight back seat capable of fitting children.
BMW allows M2 owners to configure the car's performance through the M Setup menu. You can even create two dynamic profiles, each quickly accessible using the M buttons on the steering wheel. Additionally, the M2 comes with a lap timer and even a M Drift Analyzer feature that rates your tail-out antics on your next track outing. (You wouldn't think of doing it on the street, right?) Watch our video where we tried it out on the M4.
The new M2 has full digital instrumentation and a touchscreen infotainment system. The two screens live side-by-side under a single curved display panel set within a rectangular housing. It looks a little like a video gaming setup, which we fear could suspend the reality of real-world physics in younger drivers who grew up with sophisticated rigs at home.
Additionally, the 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system features a next-generation iDrive 8 operating system. Among its highlights is BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant with expanded capabilities that allow voice control of the climate system, power windows, and driving assistance systems. For example, you can say: "Hey BMW, turn off the lane-departure warning system." So, no more hunting through menus while you're hurtling down a favorite backroad.
Another highlight is a newly optional Personal eSIM system. This upgrade leverages the M2's 5G antenna to ensure the owner's smartphone can access the full range of available mobile provider services while paired to iDrive 8.
Standard driver assist systems include front and rear parking sensors, forward-collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane-departure warning. You can add adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability if you get the eight-speed automatic transmission.
The new 2023 BMW M2's design instantly conveys the power and performance lurking beneath the bodywork. It unabashedly broadcasts its potential for performance but strays from historical Germanic norms that prioritized stealth as much as speed. But based on our experience driving the larger M4 coupe, the new 2023 BMW M2 ought to be a blast to drive.