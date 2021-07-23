The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Is a True Flagship Luxury Sedan That Just Happens to Be an EV

While the EQS will be the first long-range electric Mercedes on the market, eco-friendly Mercs won't be the sole realm of the Ossetra-and-Dom crowd. In the coming years, we'll also see the more reasonably priced EQE — which will be analogous to the GLE midsize SUV — as well as the EQA, a subcompact crossover akin to the GLA, which sits as the entry-level model in the automaker's SUV lineup.

What's under the EQS' hood?

When the EQS goes on sale this fall, it will be offered in two trim levels. The EQS 450+ is the standard rear-wheel-drive model, with its single electric motor producing 329 horsepower and 419 lb-ft of torque. If you need the extra traction — or, let's face it, you want a seriously quick EV — the EQS 580 4Matic adds a front motor to provide all-wheel drive. Output increases to a robust 516 hp and 631 lb-ft. Both models utilize a 107.8-kWh battery pack located beneath the floor.

According to the European WLTP standards, the EQS 450+ is estimated to return up to 484 miles on a full charge. The EQS 580 4Matic is expected to return between 410 and 420 miles, depending on tires and wheels. WLTP figures are usually more optimistic than EPA range estimates, so expect these numbers to fall when the EQS arrives stateside. Even so, the EQS' range should remain impressively high enough to challenge the Tesla Model S and handily beat the Porsche Taycan.

The EQS is capable of DC fast charging, and Mercedes says you can charge from 10% capacity to 80% in 31 minutes. On the more common Level 2 units — like the wall charger you'd install at home — you can expect it to take just over 11 hours to fill from 10% to full.