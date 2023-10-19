Tesla said in its Q3 earnings call that Cybertruck deliveries will begin next month, on November 30. The Cybertruck is two years behind schedule, and it's been four years since we first laid eyes on Tesla's radical new pickup. During that time, Elon Musk has given and missed more than a few potential release timetables for the automaker's first pickup, but with production in Texas finally ramping up, we might actually see the Cybertruck on the road before the end of this year.

The announcement was one of many updates given during the earnings call, which included Tesla’s recent downturn in profits. Tesla delivered 435,059 cars globally in Q3, slightly down from its 466,140 total in Q2 of this year. Tesla said that the drop in the number of units delivered — its first quarterly decline in 12 months — is a result of planned factory shutdowns.