Subaru WRX vs. Subaru BRZ Edmunds U-Drags: A Crazy Close Family Battle

Here's a quick stats rundown. Our BRZ is enthusiast-approved with a manual transmission and rear-wheel drive. It has a naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine making 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. The WRX is also manual-equipped in this case and has a turbocharged four-cylinder making 271 hp and 258 lb-ft. And just like it always has, this WRX sends power to all four wheels.

More power is always better, but weight and grip also come into play for Edmunds U-Drags. The WRX weighs nearly 600 pounds more than the BRZ, which will no doubt hurt it. But with all-wheel drive, it should be able to put power down off the line.

Edmunds U-Drags overview

A traditional drag race is all about straight-line speed, but true performance is about so much more. That’s why we invented U-Drags, a short head-to-head race format that tests acceleration, braking and handling. The two cars sprint from a standing start to the quarter-mile mark, brake hard into a U-turn, then hustle back to the start-finish line. After that, we switch drivers and lanes and run a second race to make sure both cars get a fair shot at glory.

The graphic below gives you a visual representation of how it all works. Check it out, then keep scrolling for all the details.