Spied! Could This Be the Next Shelby GT500?

Sandwiched between the two is a large tarp covering the car’s rear fascia. It’s typically where the Mustang logo is stabled (ha), but a Shelby snake could sit there now, along with some potential aesthetic updates. Other items of note at the rear include what could be some underfloor aero. These appear to be strakes leading up to the car’s diffuser. Either that or the exhaust pipe hangs quite low.

Other as-yet-unconfirmed changes will surely be major mechanical updates that we can’t quite put a finger on just yet. We’re betting on revised suspension setups, transmission options, tires, and lots of power and carbon fiber. For now, the brakes appear to be those same Brembo units used by the Mustang Dark Horse, Ford’s hottest Mustang yet as a platform for the newest addition to the Shelby family. As for the tires, those are aggressive Pirelli P Zero tires measuring 275/40 R19 on the rear, with 255/40/R19s out front. For a little comparison, our long-term Shelby GT500 wears 305/30 R20s up front and 315/30 R20s out back.

We can see the general bones of the maybe-500’s face. It looks to be heavily inspired by the Dark Horse. Extra ventilation à la Dark Horse is visible on the hood, and camo covers the most important parts of the car’s face. Just as in the rear, we expect some aesthetic changes here, with a snake mascot replacing the mustang.