The Porsche Taycan debuted with a bang and immediately set the benchmark for performance electric vehicles. While it's not as quick and doesn't offer as much range as some other high-end competitors, no other EV on sale today handles as well or is as purely entertaining as the Taycan — Tesla Model S Plaid and its not really sub-2-second 0 to 60 mph time included. Taycan shoppers looking for ultimate driving dynamics (but without the Turbo's lofty price tag) will find what they're looking for in the new GTS trim. With the introduction of the Taycan GTS, Porsche now offers a GTS variant on all of its vehicles.

Porsche's GTS models slot in the middle of each vehicle's respective lineup and often offer a real sweet spot between performance and cost. Despite making less power than a Turbo, GTS models also tend to be the sportiest Porsche models outside of specialized GT-division models like the 911 GT3 and 718 Cayman GT4. Think of Turbo-badged models more in the vein of an ultimate grand tourer.

Before we get into how the GTS differs from other Taycans, we must note that the wagon version bears a unique moniker. While the wagon variant is known as the Cross Turismo for the Taycan 4, 4S, Turbo and Turbo S models, the new Sport Turismo nameplate is exclusive to the GTS. It's essentially the same as the Cross Turismo, but the wheel arches are painted instead of clad in black and the body sits slightly lower for improved handling.