First Drive: 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo Is the Wagon We Always Wanted

Wagon lovers, rejoice! Porsche's latest Taycan might just be the best.

  • Reese Countsby
    Vehicle Testing Editor
  • Porsche recently revealed the Taycan GTS and GTS Sport Turismo, slotting between the Taycan 4S and Turbo models.
  • The GTS Sport Turismo is a new wagon variant that sits lower and offers better handling than the Taycan Cross Turismo lifted wagon.
  • GTS models use the rear motor from the Taycan Turbo as well as a number of other performance enhancements over the Taycan 4S.

The Porsche Taycan debuted with a bang and immediately set the benchmark for performance electric vehicles. While it's not as quick and doesn't offer as much range as some other high-end competitors, no other EV on sale today handles as well or is as purely entertaining as the Taycan — Tesla Model S Plaid and its not really sub-2-second 0 to 60 mph time included. Taycan shoppers looking for ultimate driving dynamics (but without the Turbo's lofty price tag) will find what they're looking for in the new GTS trim. With the introduction of the Taycan GTS, Porsche now offers a GTS variant on all of its vehicles.

Porsche's GTS models slot in the middle of each vehicle's respective lineup and often offer a real sweet spot between performance and cost. Despite making less power than a Turbo, GTS models also tend to be the sportiest Porsche models outside of specialized GT-division models like the 911 GT3 and 718 Cayman GT4. Think of Turbo-badged models more in the vein of an ultimate grand tourer.

Before we get into how the GTS differs from other Taycans, we must note that the wagon version bears a unique moniker. While the wagon variant is known as the Cross Turismo for the Taycan 4, 4S, Turbo and Turbo S models, the new Sport Turismo nameplate is exclusive to the GTS. It's essentially the same as the Cross Turismo, but the wheel arches are painted instead of clad in black and the body sits slightly lower for improved handling.

Model
Horsepower
Horsepower (overboost)
Torque (lb-ft)
Base price
Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo482 hp562 hp479 lb-ft$111,650
Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo509 hp590 hp626 lb-ft$134,650
Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo616 hp670 hp626 lb-ft$154,850

Porsche's GTS formula is fairly simple: Start with an S or 4S (no matter the model) and add a bunch of performance upgrades for less money than it would be to get them à la carte. The Taycan GTS starts with the Turbo's adaptive air suspension, though it gets a GTS-specific tune. It uses the same front and rear brake calipers as the Taycan 4S with larger rotors. Carbon-ceramic brakes are available for those who want even better performance.

The Taycan GTS' most notable upgrade over the 4S is the former's use of the Turbo's rear motor. That gives it equal torque to the Turbo but less horsepower. Other parts from the Turbo include the 93.4-kWh battery (optional on the 4S) and torque vectoring for improved traction. EPA range estimates haven't been announced just yet.

As with other GTS models, the Taycan GTS features black badging, black exterior trim, black wheels and the Sport Chrono performance package as standard equipment. The interior features Porsche's Race-Tex faux suede upholstery, and our test car featured stitching on the leather that matched the Carmine Red paint.

We recently had the opportunity to take the GTS sedan to the track, so click through if you're interested to see how the car handles on a closed course. Our time in the Sport Turismo was limited to streets, but Porsche says it's just as quick as the sedan on track. It doesn't matter. The car was pretty brilliant no matter what sort of pavement the tires were chewing.

How does it drive?

We started in downtown Los Angeles, headed north to Willow Springs Raceway for a drive in the sedan, and finally returned through winding mountain roads on the trip back to downtown. The trip to Willow was mostly on the highway, and the GTS Sport Turismo was supremely comfortable on the road. You wouldn't believe it was wearing the optional 21-inch wheels with slim slivers of Pirelli rubber wrapped around them. The air suspension is magic.

It's impressive when the road gets windy, too. The air suspension has multiple settings with varying ride heights, with the middle of these proving to be the real Goldilocks in the mountains. It kept the Taycan's sizable mass in check (a presumably lighter 4S Cross Turismo rolled onto our scales at a hefty 5,186 pounds) while being compliant on California's somewhat imperfect roads. As it proved at Willow Springs, the brakes are equally apt at handling the Taycan GTS' hefty weight.

There's a seemingly endless supply of torque on tap underneath your right foot, but the Taycan never feels nervous or twitchy. Quite the opposite — you really do have to push to truly upset this EV. On the street, the horsepower gap to the Turbo is hardly noticeable. They have equal amounts of torque and there are few occasions where the Taycan Turbo can truly maximize its 80-horsepower advantage. The GTS' massive tires and torque vectoring system do wonders at making sure you're never lacking for traction.

On a winding road, it's easy to get into a good rhythm with the Taycan GTS. The steering is light and talkative, offering enough heft to give you a sense of the car's size without being overly heavy. The car changes direction well, keeping its weight in check with little wallowing or lean. It's not work to drive this car fast, but it's also not boring or soulless like some sports cars can be despite impressive on-paper performance. (Looking at you, Audi RS 5.)

More than anything, the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo is fun. And effortlessly so. It's fun around town when you can dip into the throttle to pass traffic. It's fun on a mountainside, where the all-wheel drive and responsive steering help make the car feel sure-footed and planted. The brakes are firm and linear and suffered no notable fade during either the street or track drive. Rolling back into downtown and handing the keys back over to Porsche was genuinely disappointing.

Edmunds says

Few cars have left us wanting for more seat time than the Taycan GTS. It's supremely quick and fun without compromising comfort. Throw in the Sport Turismo wagon's practicality and you simply have one of the best cars on the road today, period.

Reese Countsby

