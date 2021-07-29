2022 BMW iX Configurator Goes Live (in the UK)

We have been eagerly awaiting the 2022 BMW iX's release since details were first announced last November. We still have a ways to go — the all-electric SUV won't go on sale until early 2022 — and U.S.-specific features and options haven't been finalized yet. But iX configurators have gone live on some of BMW's international websites, so we thought we'd take a look at the U.K. site to see what we could glean for the eventual U.S. model.

Lots of standard features ...

With a starting price just below $85,000, it won't surprise you to hear that every 2022 BMW iX comes loaded with features. However, not every market gets the same level of equipment on the base models. The U.K.'s iX, for instance, does not come standard with an electrochromic panoramic sunroof. Only a handful of vehicles have ever been equipped with this nifty piece of kit, which essentially turns the otherwise transparent sunroof opaque at the touch of a button. It eliminates the need for a traditional sunshade, in addition to being a seriously cool party trick. While every U.S.-spec iX will be outfitted with the trick sunroof, it's a £3,500 option for U.K. models.

But there are more similarities than differences in terms of standard features for iX models across borders. Whether you buy the U.K. or U.S. version, the iX comes with what BMW calls the Curved Display — a single piece of glass laid on top of the 12.3-inch digital instrument panel and 14.9-inch central display screen. You also get four-zone climate control, forward collision mitigation, a blind-spot monitor, and automated parallel and perpendicular parking.

... and plenty of optional extras, too

If the U.K. options list mirrors that of the U.S. model, expect to see a wealth of available extras for the iX SUV. Our Comfort Access System will likely be similar to the U.K.'s £2,200 Comfort package, which bundles a smartphone-based digital key, massaging front seats and a heated steering wheel. The £4,200 Comfort Plus package further adds soft-close doors, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and heated front and rear armrests. There's also a £5,000 Technology Plus package, which includes a 360-degree parking camera, an interior camera that activates when the alarm is triggered, and a 30-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system. You can also opt for crystal interior trim (paired with open-pore wood accents) and bronze-colored exterior trim elements. Lastly, the M Sport package (£3,000) adds a sporty front bumper and wheels that cool the brakes more efficiently. Selecting the M Sport package also expands the iX's exterior color palette to include metallic white and red paint schemes.

It's likely that some of the U.K.-market iX packages will have different contents or price points than the U.S. models. That said, the order guide for the overseas iX gives us a good clue as to how BMW is positioning its first electric SUV in terms of price and features, so American buyers have a good idea what to expect when our model is finally unveiled.

Edmunds says

The 2022 BMW iX is still a ways away, and U.S. features and options haven't been nailed down yet. However, overseas configurators give us an idea of how the iX may be positioned for its U.S. release. Keep it locked on our BMW iX page for all the latest details and specs.