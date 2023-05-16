In 2026, Mercedes-Benz will begin using a brand-new modular and scalable electric vehicle architecture called VAN.EA. As you may have inferred based on the name, this isn’t for cars but instead for the brand’s lesser-known-yet-sprawling lineup of vans. Mercedes says that “all future midsize and large vans” — both its commercial and private vans — will be built on the platform. More importantly for U.S. buyers, it also means that some parts of the new VAN.EA lineup will make their way to America.

U.S. consumers with an itch for overlanding will be pleased to know that VAN.EA offerings will include RV and luxury camper vans. To boot, Mercedes-Benz Vans announced plans to offer "a privately positioned midsize luxury van in the United States” for the first time. Even though Europe is still its strongest van market, here in America, Mercedes-Benz Vans aims for greater sales with the new platform, largely through the addition of VAN.EA commercial options. But vans for regular old van lovers have not been forgotten.