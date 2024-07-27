IIHS Finds Automation Does Little to Make Your Car Safer

Both studies have shown, broadly, that features that “warn or intervene in an emergency” help reduce the frequency of insurance claims and that the use of these systems compounds to reduce the frequency of claims, if only incrementally. The HLDI found that property damage liability claims — damage claims for vehicles hit by the insured driver — were 8% lower for 2017-2019 Nissan Rogues equipped with forward collision warning and AEB. Rogues with ProPilot Assist active weren't found to be any safer. Collision claim rates for damage to policyholders' vehicles were largely static regardless of the assistance technology employed.

It seems that not all driving aids are created equal, however. In the BMW and Mini vehicles with AEB that were studied, the institute found a 7% drop in collision claim rates and a 13% drop in property damage liability claims. More encouragingly, vehicles with the Driving Assistance package (adds ACC) reduced property damage liability claims by 25%. BMW and Mini models with the more advanced Driving Assistance Plus package (ACC plus front cross-traffic alert and lane-centering) saw a nearly identical reduction.

The IIHS study found much more significant reductions in crash rates, which it used as a metric as opposed to the HLDI’s use of insurance claims. All told, the IIHS reports 49% lower front-to-rear crash rates for Rogues equipped with forward collision warning and AEB, with a 54% reduction for those with forward collision warning, AEB and ACC (compared to those without). While the IIHS found larger reductions in crash rates associated with partial automation, it maintains that “other characteristics of the equipped vehicles or their drivers were responsible for the reduction," including the presence of more advanced headlights bundled with the premium driving systems.

These data from the pair of institutes argue that partial automation systems, which can often be erroneously labeled as “self-driving” systems, are anything but. Rather, because systems like adaptive cruise control “encourage a false sense of security and induce boredom,” they can be viewed more as luxuries than active components in keeping drivers safe. But the IIHS argues that partial automation systems could theoretically be made to take a more active role in crash avoidance, the data surveyed just doesn't support the idea.

The IIHS suggests ACC produces a strong association with positive driving behaviors like less tailgating, longer following distances, and fewer lane changes, all of which can reduce the likelihood of a crash. Lane centering could be made to better prevent side-swipe and run-off-the-road crashes by preempting lane departures instead of intervening after they’ve occurred. In other words, the IIHS finds that these systems can and should be more active in keeping cars in their lanes and away from other traffic. For the moment, its findings hold that “users and regulators alike should not confuse it [partial automation systems] for a safety feature.”

The IIHS study also notes, "The vehicles in these studies range from five to 11 years old, and it’s possible that newer partial automation systems are more effective from a safety perspective. On the other hand, the many years of data that have accumulated for these vehicles make the findings more compelling." In other words, because the underlying hardware and software governing these systems are changing, vehicles with newer systems might actually be safer, but that's harder to discern due to a more limited data set.