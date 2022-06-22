Hyundai Teases All-New EV, Ioniq 6, With Sketch

If you've researched electric cars lately, you've probably heard lots about Hyundai's new EV, the Ioniq 5. The compact EV, with a range of over 300 miles, is becoming very popular. In addition to its abundance of range, the EV also dons a sporty hatchback silhouette and features fun, retro-futuristic design details. Ioniq 5s are showing up all over the roads and public charging stations lately, so naturally, Hyundai is perfectly primed to introduce its next EV, the Ioniq 6.

'The electrified Streamliner'

Although the Ioniq 6 shares the same family name as the Ioniq 5, the siblings couldn't appear more different. The Ioniq 6 concept sketch shows a sleek, low-slung sedan-like form that Hyundai calls "the electrified Streamliner." With clean lines and an aerodynamic shape, Hyundai says the Ioniq 6 will satisfy both "aesthetic and functional needs of customers in the electric mobility era." Hyundai also says that the Ioniq 6 will use its Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) to provide the vehicle's stretched wheelbase and interior design.

Edmunds says

Given the brand's enthusiasm for sedans (Hyundai makes a lot of them!), it's no surprise to see the next member of the Ioniq family taking on this timeless body type. But it also begs the question: Do we need another sedan from Hyundai? We are intrigued by its proportions and feel hopeful that it will be more than a soulless commuter. The long wheelbase is appealing, and if the silhouette is as sleek as Hyundai is hinting at, there's a chance we'll see a beautiful driver's car that provides more than freeway carpool stickers.

But for now, we'll have to wait for more than a sketch. Hyundai says it will release exterior and interior designs of the car later this month, so check back with us to see what direction the Ioniq 6 takes IRL.