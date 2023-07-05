How We'd Spec It: 2024 Ford Mustang

With the 2024 Ford Mustang order books open, Ford has released some statistics showing what its customers are ordering, and maybe more importantly, what they aren’t. A surprising 27% of owners ordered a Mustang GT or Dark Horse with a manual transmission — keep in mind, EcoBoost models no longer have the option for the six-speed. On top of that, 22% of GT buyers chose the Performance Pack, which, given how impressive the Mustang's competition has grown in recent years, feels like a relevant and important add-on.

One of Ford’s recently introduced features seems to be doing well, too. According to Ford, 50% of buyers of the High Performance package added Ford’s new electronic drift brake — which is essentially a handbrake that will force the car into a tailslide. Another new Mustang item isn’t doing quite as well, however: Only 26% of orders contain the Nite Pony package that blacks out a number of visual items. Monochromatic is the name of the game for paint choices, with the majority of Mustangs being ordered in black (17%), white (13%) or red (11%). Color choices on Dark Horse models are somewhat more inspired, with the most popular being Blue Ember (39%), followed by Vapor Blue (18%) and then Shadow Black (16%).

With so much in the way of choice for the new Mustang, we set out to figure out which version of the Ford Mustang to buy and how to spec it.