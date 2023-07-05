- The Mustang EcoBoost's best configuration can be bought for under $40,000.
- Ford still offers a manual on the V8 Mustang, and you're missing the point without it.
- The Mustang Dark Horse can be optioned past $73,000, which is nearly Shelby GT350R money.
How We'd Spec It: 2024 Ford Mustang
Is more expensive always the way to go? We look across the lineup to find out.
With the 2024 Ford Mustang order books open, Ford has released some statistics showing what its customers are ordering, and maybe more importantly, what they aren’t. A surprising 27% of owners ordered a Mustang GT or Dark Horse with a manual transmission — keep in mind, EcoBoost models no longer have the option for the six-speed. On top of that, 22% of GT buyers chose the Performance Pack, which, given how impressive the Mustang's competition has grown in recent years, feels like a relevant and important add-on.
One of Ford’s recently introduced features seems to be doing well, too. According to Ford, 50% of buyers of the High Performance package added Ford’s new electronic drift brake — which is essentially a handbrake that will force the car into a tailslide. Another new Mustang item isn’t doing quite as well, however: Only 26% of orders contain the Nite Pony package that blacks out a number of visual items. Monochromatic is the name of the game for paint choices, with the majority of Mustangs being ordered in black (17%), white (13%) or red (11%). Color choices on Dark Horse models are somewhat more inspired, with the most popular being Blue Ember (39%), followed by Vapor Blue (18%) and then Shadow Black (16%).
With so much in the way of choice for the new Mustang, we set out to figure out which version of the Ford Mustang to buy and how to spec it.
The affordable pony car
Starting at $30,920, the Mustang EcoBoost, with its 2.3-liter four-cylinder, is the entry point to the lineup. It’s also decidedly more relaxed than its V8 counterparts, and our spec reflects that. In some ways. Obviously, the $495 Rapid Red Metallic paint is anything but chill, but if you ask us this red just suits the Mustang. The paint choice is one of very few options on our hypothetical entry-level ‘Stang, as it was specced with the aim of keeping MSRP below $40,000. Opting for more performance-oriented packages, like the $3,475 High Performance package over comfort features, the EcoBoost is a solid alternative to hot hatches like the VW Golf R. It includes items you need to make the Mustang feel more up on its toes, like summer tires, 19-by-9-inch wheels, a 3.55 Torsen differential, paddle shifters, Brembo brakes, and a retuned chassis with stiffer springs to name a few items. All told, our paint and HP package choices brought total MSRP to $37,130.
The last of the V8 Mustangs?
Mustangs like this likely won’t be around for much longer, which explains many of the option choices we made on this model. At $55,255, the Mustang is still a solid alternative to cars like the Toyota GR Supra and Audi RS 3. Tossing in Recaro sport seats for $1,650 only adds to that appeal. Plus, adding the GT Performance package to the mix helps make this a more track-ready car. Over recent years, the Mustang has become more sports car and less muscle car, and this choice reflects that. At $4,995, it’s also not terribly pricey considering the options added. As with the EcoBoost, these include retuned chassis and suspension settings, bigger brakes and a limited-slip diff. On GT models, it also nets you a rear wing, which you can delete at no cost. We wet for extra loud Yellow Splash Metallic paint (a no-cost option) just to help our 'Stang really stand out from the crowd. Well worth it, and short of the Dark Horse, this may be the color that looks best on the new Mustang. Lastly but perhaps most importantly, we too specced the manual — we still think it's the best way to have your sports car.
For Mustang connoisseurs only
There’s a very good reason so many Mustang Dark Horse models are sold with Blue Ember Metallic paint. It’s potentially the best color in the new Mustang’s lineup, and it’s a bummer you can only get it on the Dark Horse. With 500 hp, this car competes with the BMW M2, so we priced it as such. Coming in at $73,005, our Dark Horse is about as loaded as Mustangs get. The Premier option adds around $4,000 to the Dark Horse’s starting price but nets you nice features like heated and cooled seats, which you’d expect at around $75K. Most critically, we chose to add the $4,995 Dark Horse handling pack with 19-by-10.5-inch front and 19-by-11-inch rear tires, adjustable top mounts for the suspension, and dark aluminum wheels. Also key was the included Dark Horse Appearance package with special blue brake calipers, a black roof and a black hood graphic. Basically, this is the launch-spec Dark Horse, complete with a manual transmission by Tremec.
Edmunds says
We haven't driven the new Mustang yet, but time will tell if the new seventh-generation car has grown into a real competitor for the European competition. Watch this space.