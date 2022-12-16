Ford Reveals 2024 Mustang Horsepower Figures

Good news to all you pony car fans out there: The 2024 Ford Mustang is getting an increase in horsepower, along with potentially improved fuel economy for the turbocharged four-cylinder EcoBoost engine.

We’re betting many Mustang aficionados will happily forgo some fuel=pump bragging rights for the 500 horsepower and 418 lb-ft of torque served up in the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse, however. This is officially the most powerful version of the naturally aspirated Coyote (to use Ford’s internal name) 5.0-liter V8 ever offered in a production Mustang.

One mighty Coyote

Now in its fourth generation, the Coyote V8 also sees duty in the 2024 Ford Mustang GT. The GT sees its power boosted to 480 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque right out of the gate. Choose the GT’s optional active-valve exhaust system and these figures are bumped to 486 hp and 418 lb-ft.

In terms of just the GT’s output, the 2024 model year’s horsepower ratings now match previous special editions like the Mustang Bullitt and pre-2022 Mach 1. As for the prize stallion in the range, the Mustang Dark Horse’s 500 horsepower came about via plenty of engineering trickery — including some borrowed from the mighty 760-hp Mustang Shelby GT500.

According to Ford, upgrades include strengthened camshafts, forged piston connecting rods, and a uniquely balanced crankshaft. Keep your foot to the floor and the revs climbing higher, and this tire-smoking V8 spins all the way up to a redline of 7,500 rpm. When it comes to the more potent Mustang GT and its newly found 480 hp, credit is due a new dual intake and dual-throttle body design, along with an upgraded oil pan and other structural improvements.

As already mentioned, an available active-valve exhaust system brings along 6 extra horsepower and 3 lb-ft of torque. It also adds what Ford’s press release refers to as a “custom-V8 sound” — that means loud(!) — coupled with the ability to close the valves to “restrict the amount of noise made by the car.” That means less loud, but probably still pretty darn loud.

“Every time someone gets behind the wheel of a Mustang, we know they want to feel that strong connection to their vehicle — and we’re just as invested in creating that bond,” says Suzanne Robinson, supervisor for the Coyote engine program. “With the increased responsiveness you get from the new dual-throttle bodies, we’re wringing every ounce of performance we can out of our engine so Mustang enthusiasts can have that experience.”

And take note, with both the Dark Horse and GT models, all power figures are the same no matter if you choose the six-speed manual or the 10-speed automatic transmission.

An invigorated Mustang EcoBoost

Not to be overlooked amid all the V8-performance drama, the standard Mustang gets a reworked turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder for the 2024 model year. It delivers 315 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque, making it the most standard horsepower ever offered in a Mustang.

Engineering mods to the turbo four-cylinder include a new bore-to-stroke ratio, along with updates to its direct injection system and variable cam timing. Ford estimates this helps the 2024 EcoBoost Mustang get 22 mpg in city driving and 34 mpg on the highway (versus 22 city/32 highway for the automatic-equipped 2022 model).

Look for added details, such as exact pricing, to be revealed closer to the 2024 Mustang coupe's and convertible’s on-sale date beginning in summer 2023.