Driven: New 2023 Toyota bZ4X Misses Some Opportunities

How does the bZ4X drive?

There are two powertrains to choose from: a front-wheel-drive, single-motor version making the electric equivalent of 201 horsepower or an all-wheel-drive, dual-motor version that makes 215 hp. We drove the AWD dual-motor bZ4X and it feels quicker than its power output would suggest. Stomp on the accelerator pedal and the car surges forward thanks to the instant available torque from the electric motors.

Toyota claims the AWD bZ4X can leap from 0 to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds. That's noticeably slower than some other AWD electric SUVs we've tested (the Tesla Model Y Long Range zipped to 60 mph in just 4.8 seconds in our testing), but we wouldn't be surprised if the bZ4X is a bit quicker in our testing than Toyota's estimate.

Otherwise, the bZ4X is an easygoing crossover SUV. Its steering is numb, so you don't get a feel for the road, but overall it's easy to drive because of its low learning curve and smooth controls that accentuate comfort on the road.

One significant downside is the lack of full one-pedal driving. Many new EVs can use their regenerative braking to automatically slow down and come to a full stop when you lift off the accelerator. We've found this makes driving easier, but Toyota has stuck with the conventional setup where you need to use both the accelerator and brake pedals. It feels like a missed opportunity that may dissuade some otherwise interested shoppers.