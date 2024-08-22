Ford Ditches Planned Three-Row EV, Will Focus on Hybrids

Ford's EV future is a little more uncertain now, as the Blue Oval is putting its plans for a fully electric three-row SUV on hold. The automaker initially announced the EV SUV — which would have slotted above the Mustang Mach-E in terms of price and size — just over a year ago, but buyers have been reluctant to take the plunge on EVs. Instead, Ford says it wants to focus on hybrids. The logic is simple: A more cost-effective hybrid will offer a better value for its buyers.

Ford says this is all part of a new strategy that will hopefully make sourcing battery materials more efficient (which will in turn make the process more cost-effective). The expense associated with sourcing materials was cited among the reasons Ford gave for axing the SUV. As CEO Jim Farley put it, "If you are not competitive on battery cost, you are not competitive." SUV buyers shouldn’t bemoan the death of the the big EV Ford originally billed as a "personal bullet train" since Ford will shift to a hybrid three-row instead.

Not only will that be cheaper, but it also will benefit from hybrid demand that has soared in recent months. Ford has plenty of experience in this area — its F-150 hybrid has been one of our favorite trucks for years, and the competition hasn't caught up yet with their own pickups. The Expedition, the brand's biggest SUV, is based on the very same platform that makes up the bones of the F-150. And while a three-row hybrid isn't as simple as grafting an SUV body onto the F-150 hybrid bones, it will no doubt be significantly more cost-effective than starting from scratch and sourcing, developing, retooling for, and building a brand-new three-row EV SUV.