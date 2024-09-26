- The upcoming Version 1.4 update makes Ford's hands-free BlueCruise system even more capable.
- The update means that drivers don't have to touch the steering wheel as often.
- The system is also more capable at keeping a vehicle centered in its lane.
Ford's BlueCruise 1.4 Update Lets Drivers Go Hands-Free for Even Longer
The tech is even better at keeping a vehicle in a lane on the highway
Ford introduced its BlueCruise hands-free driving assist system in certain models of the 2021 Mustang Mach-E and F-150. Since then, the company has introduced the tech to more vehicles and made it even more capable. The latest version 1.4 update means that drivers need to touch the steering wheel less than ever before.
Am I Ready for an EV?
- EV ownership works best if you can charge at home (240V outlet) This typically means a 240V home installation, or other places your car is parked for several hours each day. Don't expect a regular household outlet (120V) to suffice.
- Adding a home charging system is estimated to cost $1,616 in This is an estimate for your area. Using your address and the answers you provide, Treehouse can provide a more accurate price.
- Edmunds is partnering with Treehouse, an independent provider of home EV installation services. Learn more Edmunds customers receive a 10% installation discount and 4% smart charger discount. Discount excludes permit, hosted inspection, and load management devices. Valid for 30 days.
Ford BlueCruise Hands-Free
Ford says that BlueCruise version 1.4 improves the system's ability to handle tight curves, narrow sections of road, bad weather and sun glare. It's also purportedly better at adjusting the vehicle’s speed in curves. Ford claims the extensive changes allow the new software to go eight times longer without a driver needing to intervene with the steering wheel compared to the 1.0 version.
The update is also said to reduce the amount of moving between different sides of the lane. According to a Ford spokesperson, the deviations are 80% less than with the original release of BlueCruise.
BlueCruise 1.4 will come from the factory on some 2025 Ford and Lincoln models. It’ll also be available for certain models going back to the 2021 model year for the F-150, F-150 Lightning, Expedition, Explorer, Mustang Mach-E and the entire Lincoln lineup. The company will roll out the upgrade across vehicle lines and model years.
We contacted Ford to find out when this upgrade would be available for Edmunds’ long-term 2022 F-150 Lightning. “We will have more to share soon on software updates being delivered to [the] 2022 F-150 Lightning,” said company spokesperson Whitney Pineda. “Your vehicle is eligible for an over-the-air software update; we just have not shared any timing or specifics.”
Ford says there are roughly 492,000 BlueCruise-equipped vehicles on the road that have covered more than 244 million hands-free miles. The company uses this data to guide changes for future updates.
Edmunds says
Ford continues to improve its BlueCruise tech, and the latest version seems like the best yet.