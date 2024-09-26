Ford's BlueCruise 1.4 Update Lets Drivers Go Hands-Free for Even Longer

Ford says that BlueCruise version 1.4 improves the system's ability to handle tight curves, narrow sections of road, bad weather and sun glare. It's also purportedly better at adjusting the vehicle’s speed in curves. Ford claims the extensive changes allow the new software to go eight times longer without a driver needing to intervene with the steering wheel compared to the 1.0 version.

The update is also said to reduce the amount of moving between different sides of the lane. According to a Ford spokesperson, the deviations are 80% less than with the original release of BlueCruise.

BlueCruise 1.4 will come from the factory on some 2025 Ford and Lincoln models. It’ll also be available for certain models going back to the 2021 model year for the F-150, F-150 Lightning, Expedition, Explorer, Mustang Mach-E and the entire Lincoln lineup. The company will roll out the upgrade across vehicle lines and model years.

We contacted Ford to find out when this upgrade would be available for Edmunds’ long-term 2022 F-150 Lightning. “We will have more to share soon on software updates being delivered to [the] 2022 F-150 Lightning,” said company spokesperson Whitney Pineda. “Your vehicle is eligible for an over-the-air software update; we just have not shared any timing or specifics.”

Ford says there are roughly 492,000 BlueCruise-equipped vehicles on the road that have covered more than 244 million hands-free miles. The company uses this data to guide changes for future updates.