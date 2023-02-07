For 2024, BMW's midsize luxury SUV, the X5, gets about as close to a full redesign as you can get without kicking off a new generation. A fresh face features redesigned headlights and new styling touches around the familiar BMW kidney-style grille. You can even opt to have the grille surround illuminated. Around back, new taillights feature fiber-optic elements for a more stylish look at night. Other changes include heavily revised and more powerful inline-six engines for both the 40i models and the xDrive50e plug-in hybrid model as well as added efficiency for all three available powertrains. Inside, a new glass panel unifies the digital instrument panel and center infotainment screen, while other areas of the front passenger compartment also get a thorough reworking.

The X5 already is an appealing choice for a luxury SUV, and the advancements for 2024 in the form of updated technology, power, efficiency and refreshed looks will make it an even more attractive option.

What's under the X5's hood?

Three powertrains are available for the 2024 X5. Vehicles with the 40i designation come equipped with either rear-wheel drive (sDrive) or all-wheel drive (xDrive) and utilize a redesigned turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine. The new engine cranks out 375 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque, which is a substantial increase of 40 hp and 51 lb-ft compared to the six-cylinder used in 2023 X5. It also has an updated mild hybrid system that helps to smooth out the engine's stop-start function and enhance acceleration and fuel efficiency.

Models equipped with the turbocharged V8 are badged as M60 and come standard with all-wheel drive. The newly developed 4.4-liter V8 churns out an impressive 523 hp and 553 lb-ft and receives the new mild hybrid system for the first time. As with the inline-six powertrain, the electric motor here is integrated into the eight-speed transmission.

The biggest underhood changes have been reserved for the new xDrive50e. Last year this model was known as the xDrive45e, with the "e" representing the model's plug-in hybrid powertrain. For 2024, the xDrive50e gets a heavily revised turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six along with a more powerful electric motor. (It's also integrated into the eight-speed gearbox.) The combination produces a combined output of 483 hp and 516 lb-ft, which is another big power boost compared to last year.

For a plug-in hybrid, the xDrive50e's 25.7-kWh (usable capacity) lithium-ion battery is on the larger side and should allow the plug-in X5 to drive nearly 40 miles on a single charge, BMW says. That's an increase of about 10 miles over the outgoing model. Thanks to a new charging unit, home charging speeds are up as well, now with a maximum of 7.5 kW.

M60 versions receive four-wheel steering, which is a great feature in tight parking lots and adds to stability at highway speeds. A self-leveling, two-axle air suspension is optional, and the adaptive M suspension is standard on the M60 model and optional on both the rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive 40i models.

How's the X5's interior?

The biggest change inside the X5 is a sizable single pane of glass that houses both the 12.3-inch digital instrument panel and the 14.9-inch center-mounted infotainment screen. More controls have been integrated into the digital interface, something buyers may or may not like, but the lack of clutter is appreciated nonetheless. Reprofiled air vents almost disappear into the newly designed dashboard.

A mix of traditional with virtual touch-sensitive buttons are placed around the X5's iDrive controller for functions like the parking brake, drive modes and the optional two-axle air suspension. A gear selector with a new design sits among the buttons and, as on other higher-end BMWs, it can be optioned in glass.

Standard upholstery is a synthetic leather BMW calls Sensafin and features a bold, quilted design but natural leather can also be specified, as well as BMW's very comfortable multi-contour front seats with both heating and ventilation. Of note, at the time of release, the X5 seems to have lost the optional third-row seat available in the current model. At best, it was tight and only good for last-minute additions to the passenger list, so we doubt many X5 buyers will miss the option.

How's the X5's tech?

Behind the new digital screens is BMW's new Operating System 8. Faster and more flexible, the new OS allows for increased connectivity and features a more smartphone-esque menu structure. Another nifty new feature is the augmented reality functionality for the navigation system. Allowing for more precise turn-by-turn directions, systems like these are very helpful when you're dealing with unfamiliar areas and difficult intersections.

Other tech features include a new digital key for both Apple and Android phone users, an orchestrated entry lighting display, automated parking controllable from either inside or outside of the vehicle, and a new semi-automated hands-free driving system capable of speeds up to 85 mph on selected highways.

What's the price for the 2024 BMW X5?

Pricing starts at $66,195 for the X5 sDrive40i, including the destination fee. Opt for the plug-in hybrid X5 xDrive50e and you're looking at $73,495. The range-topping X5 M60i will set you back $90,295. Of course, this is all before you add a single option, of which we're sure there will be plenty to tempt you once the X5 goes on sale this spring.