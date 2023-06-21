First Drive: Redesigned 2023 Ford F-Series Super-Duty Lineup Makes Truck Life Easy

What new towing assist features does it have?

Here is where the Super Duty's redesign pays the most dividends. Ford put a lot of thought into trying to make this Super Duty's technology ease a lot of the pain points of truck ownership.

According to Ford, 90% of heavy-duty pickup owners use their trucks to tow, and the Super Duty has added a few new technologies to make this easier than ever before. Most of them debuted on the F-150 previously but we think they make even more sense for the Super Duty. For example, the new Pro Trailer Hitch Assist system can automatically back up the truck to a trailer with a ball hitch and position it right underneath, which makes hooking up a trailer without a spotter exponentially easier. There's also a system that allows you to input the size/weight of your trailer and the truck will let you know if your load is properly balanced based on the trailer's tongue weight.

Ford's Pro Power Onboard system adds outlets for power tools and accessories in the bed of the truck as well as inside the cabin. While it can provide 2.0 kilowatts of power, it pales in comparison to the 7.2-kW maximum output of the F-150 with the available hybrid powertrain. Until Ford decides to make an electrified Super Duty … no hybrid, no access to full power.

For the cargo bed, the Onboard Scales feature measures how much payload you've put in the bed and tells you how close to the truck's maximum rating you're at. This information is displayed on the truck's touchscreen as well as by a progressive, bar-like illumination of the taillights. There's also a new tailgate camera. Ford has mounted a camera and parking sensors on top of the tailgate so that even when you lower the tailgate (say, to hold a long payload item), the 360-degree surround-view and rearview cameras still work.

New technology features for the cabin, too

Another nice addition is 5G connectivity that's standard across the range. Ford says the new Super Duty is the first pickup in the U.S. to feature 5G. An onboard Qualcomm modem taps into AT&T's network and provides Wi-Fi connectivity for up to 10 devices. Ford knows that its customers use the Super Duty to work, so the automaker decided to make it a mobile office as well as something that's tough enough for life on various job sites.

There's plenty of available new safety tech, too. Adaptive cruise control with lane centering now works all the day down to a stop, and there is both front and rear automatic braking as well. There's also a new trailer theft alert feature, which will send a notification through the FordPass mobile app to alert the owner if a trailer has been disconnected after the truck has been locked.