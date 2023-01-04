Edmunds Top Rated Car 2023: The Finalists

The car market is shrinking, with SUVs, crossovers, high-dollar luxury three-rows and fully electric SUVs grabbing both the headlines and the sales these days. That said, cars are better than ever right now, and that quality is exemplified by the 2023 Honda Civic, 2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class and 2023 Subaru BRZ. These three cars all sit at the tippy-top of their respective categories in our rankings, and they stand head and shoulders above their competition. They're also just plain good no matter how you look at it. Here's a look at our finalists for the Edmunds Top Rated Car award for 2023.

2023 Subaru BRZ

We don't just like the BRZ — we love it. After winning the Edmunds Top Rated Sports Car award last year, we put one in our long-term test fleet. You can read more about its yearlong journey here, but the big news is it's back for a shot at another award in 2023. If you're surprised, don't be. The BRZ is a finalist because of how convincingly it crushes its goal of being both excellent to drive and attainable. But more than that, the BRZ simply puts a smile on your face. From the moment you fire it up, the BRZ fizzes, buzzes and scoots its way into your heart with its rich rear-wheel-drive character, lively powertrain and endless engagement. The BRZ demands you actually pay attention when you drive, and if you do, you will repeatedly reap rewards and a feeling of mastery. It might not be the most comfortable or most luxuriously appointed, but it is thoroughly entertaining to drive and affordable — that's why it's on our short list.

2023 Honda Civic

The Honda Civic is one of the most complete cars on the market at any price. It's quiet, comfortable, relatively affordable and one of the more enjoyable cars to drive in its segment. Add in a comprehensive list of safety features and optional interior niceties like wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto and a Bose sound system, and the result is something that is so well rounded it's impossible to ignore. It's also pretty difficult to beat, and there are plenty of more expensive sedans that can't compete with the Civic's end-to-end goodness. A starting price of $25,745 means the Civic is another attainable yet excellent finalist for Edmunds Top Rated Car for 2023.

2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

The 2023 C-Class is also new, and its arrival has reshuffled the pecking order in the compact luxury sedan class. It combines high-class design and enough tech to dizzy most buyers in an elegant package. Its luscious cabin and long list of available driver assist systems make it a relaxing place to spend time, but the powerful and fuel-efficient engine and composed handling mean there's still some fun to be had. Almost S-Class levels of luxury and tech at a starting price that's just under $45,000 make the C-Class one of the most compelling luxury sedans on the market right now, and it's easy to see why it's an Edmunds Top Rated finalist.